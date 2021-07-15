Hockey continues while teaching for Rothe. starts again





Lucas Rothe took a break from school, but not from sports.

Rothe, who graduated from Ubly in 2016, put in a lot of miles in his first three years after high school playing hockey at Sault Ste. Mary to New York. But a Pennsylvania opportunity proved that it’s never too late for a college degree and that he has a true love for hockey. Now he hopes his efforts at Chatham University will lead to another chance to stay on the ice after another graduation.

While still a student at Ubly, Rothe played junior hockey in the Detroit area before joining a team in Bay City to shorten the drive to the rink. Unfortunately for him, the Minnesota Junior Hockey League was what his team was a part of not long after he dropped out of high school. So he went north looking for a new team and found one, but couldn’t find a spot on the roster.

“I tried for the team and didn’t make it,” Rothe said. “I started looking at all the other teams and went to a tryout in Syracuse (New York). In the end, I made the team.” Rothe spent two seasons with the Syracuse Stars, but kept in touch with the team at Sault Ste. Marie, waiting for a chance to finally play there. However, time was running out. “You can play junior hockey from (ages) 16-20 and I was 20,” he said. “But (we) kept in touch with the Sault coach and said I was going to do another tryout.” This time, in his final year of eligibility, Rothe earned a spot on the roster and moved north. But he kept looking for a place to play when his only season in Sault Ste. Mary was over. Despite being three years away from a classroom, he found that opportunity at the college level. “I was 21 and got a scholarship to play at Chatham,” he said. “I spoke to six or seven different schools, but I visited Chatham and I really liked the campus and the coach seemed very interested. It felt comfortable there and it was kind of an easy choice.” He was a freshman for the 2019-2020 season, which was completed ahead of the pandemic, scoring three goals and an assist for the Cougars. However, the pandemic interrupted his return as a multisport athlete. Rothe played baseball with Ubly for four years and took a tryout with the Cougars, which was successful. But he hit only one at bat in one game before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. “I told the (baseball) coach that I wanted to make the team and play, but hockey is the reason I’m here,” he said. “He was very accommodating to my schedule because if I had to choose between the sports, I would choose hockey 100% of the time.” In a shortened second hockey season, Rothe scored two more goals before joining the baseball team for his final run of games last spring. He had two hits and two RBIs, but hopes for bigger numbers in both hockey and baseball if the 2021-2022 school year isn’t affected by another pandemic panic. “It’s been my dream to play professional hockey since I was 6 and I hope I get that opportunity when I graduate,” he said. “If I don’t get that chance, I’ll most likely come back to Michigan.” Rothe is a math major and plans to eventually become a teacher, be it a chance in the big leagues or not.

