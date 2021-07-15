Sports Radar launches anti-doping system for remote testing | Sports Integrity





Sportradar, provider of sports integrity solutions, has announced the launch of its remote testing system designed to help anti-doping organizations.

The system will enable said organizations to collect test samples remotely, allowing both athletes and sports organizations to bypass logistical problems caused by the pandemic. The remote test system includes analysis of exhaled breath and analysis of dried bloodstains. Sportsradar said it would provide a cost-effective solution to the industry. Dominic Mueser, head of anti-doping services at Sportradar, said: The remote testing system, Sportradar’s latest step in anti-doping, does not replace traditional testing methods, but rather improves on existing methods and modernizes the process in a way that reflects the reality of a new, post-pandemic world. Now, more than ever, technology-driven, agile and flexible solutions must be embraced so that anti-doping organizations can carry out their missions effectively. It also allows athletes around the world to be tested without the need for physical contact or additional protocols, which can be cumbersome or at worst very challenging at the moment. Sportradar’s involvement in sporting integrity issues continued when the Integrity Services division announced a two-year agreement with Badminton Europe to oversee European badminton competitions. Through the deal, Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor and report bets through the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) for badminton matches in the BEC Championships, BEC International Challenge, BEC International Series and BEC Future Series. Sportsradar Integrity Services has detected more than 6,000 suspicious matches in the past 15 years, 600 of which in 2020. Brian Agerbak, General Secretary of Badminton Europe, said: This agreement demonstrates Badminton Europe’s commitment to tackling the threat of match-fixing. By bringing onboard the expertise of Sportradar Integrity Services to track our leagues through their UFDS platform, we now have valuable insight into the betting markets being served and activities taking place at our global-level tournaments, and our tournaments are fueled by these safeguards. Sportradar signed a similar deal with the International Table Tennis Federation, which recently extended it to 2023. Andreas Krannich, Director of Sportradar Integrity Services, added: We are delighted to sign this agreement with Badminton Europe to support the integrity of European badminton competitions. At Sportradar, we have witnessed growing evidence of global match fixing across a range of sports over the past few years, and it is now more vital than ever that strict integrity measures are taken. Sportradar Integrity Services has a proven track record in this area and the UFDS services delivered through this agreement will provide significant assistance to Badminton Europe in identifying and mitigating all forms of gambling-related integrity risks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://igamingbusiness.com/sportradar-launches-anti-doping-remote-testing-system/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos