Sports
‘Michigan was his second home’
Former Detroit Red Wings goalkeeper Manny Legace got tears and laughter when he remembered Matiss Kivlenieks, who was killed in a fireworks accident at Legaces’ home in Novi on July 4.
Legace, the goalkeeper coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, spoke Thursday at the Kivlenieks memorial service in Upper Arlington, Ohio.
Michigan was his second home, Legace said. Since joining our organization, Kivi has come to live with my wife and I every summer. He became a son to us. He lived with us through the pandemic.
Legaces joked that he and his wife went into quarantine two weeks before he surfaced, sparking laughter from those in attendance. The service was streamed on social media and YouTube.
I got to play golf with him every day in the summer, Legace said. I have to deal with him, cards. He had that smile that he would get you.
He must become one of my family. A brother of my daughter.
The gathering at Legace’s house was to celebrate his daughter Sabrina’s wedding.
He wanted to come to that wedding on July 4, Legace said.
More:Columbus Blue Jackets: Matiss Kivlenieks’ death an ‘unspeakable tragedy’
Legace thanked everyone who attended the service, although he noted that Kivlenieks would not want this. You don’t know Kivi. He wouldn’t want this. He wants everyone to just have a beer and go.
Legace laughed again when he pointed out that former Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was in attendance.
Torts even flew in, Legace said, and he hates goalkeepers.
That caused a big smile and laughter from Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins, who was next to Legace.
That’s the funniest thing you’ve ever said, Merzlikins said.
Kivlenieks played in two games this season and played against the Wings on May 7 and 8. He had a 3.09 goals-to-average and .899 save percentage in eight career NHL games. He was considered a bright prospect in the organization and an always welcome sight.
Matiss, he wasn’t my friend, said Merzlikins. He was my little brother. Before the (NHL play-off) bubble, Matiss lived with me. He was in my guest room. For my wife, he was little brother was good. We played so many board games.
911 CALL:Details about fireworks incident in which NHL goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks was killed
Merzlikins painted a picture of a young man helping with household chores, washing the dishes and cleaning the house.
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/nhl/red-wings/2021/07/15/manny-legace-matiss-kivlenieks-death-fireworks-columbus-blue-jackets/7978309002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]