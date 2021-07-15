Former Detroit Red Wings goalkeeper Manny Legace got tears and laughter when he remembered Matiss Kivlenieks, who was killed in a fireworks accident at Legaces’ home in Novi on July 4.

Legace, the goalkeeper coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, spoke Thursday at the Kivlenieks memorial service in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Michigan was his second home, Legace said. Since joining our organization, Kivi has come to live with my wife and I every summer. He became a son to us. He lived with us through the pandemic.

Legaces joked that he and his wife went into quarantine two weeks before he surfaced, sparking laughter from those in attendance. The service was streamed on social media and YouTube.

I got to play golf with him every day in the summer, Legace said. I have to deal with him, cards. He had that smile that he would get you.

He must become one of my family. A brother of my daughter.

The gathering at Legace’s house was to celebrate his daughter Sabrina’s wedding.

He wanted to come to that wedding on July 4, Legace said.

More:Columbus Blue Jackets: Matiss Kivlenieks’ death an ‘unspeakable tragedy’

Legace thanked everyone who attended the service, although he noted that Kivlenieks would not want this. You don’t know Kivi. He wouldn’t want this. He wants everyone to just have a beer and go.

Legace laughed again when he pointed out that former Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was in attendance.

Torts even flew in, Legace said, and he hates goalkeepers.

That caused a big smile and laughter from Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins, who was next to Legace.

That’s the funniest thing you’ve ever said, Merzlikins said.

Kivlenieks played in two games this season and played against the Wings on May 7 and 8. He had a 3.09 goals-to-average and .899 save percentage in eight career NHL games. He was considered a bright prospect in the organization and an always welcome sight.

Matiss, he wasn’t my friend, said Merzlikins. He was my little brother. Before the (NHL play-off) bubble, Matiss lived with me. He was in my guest room. For my wife, he was little brother was good. We played so many board games.

911 CALL:Details about fireworks incident in which NHL goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks was killed

Merzlikins painted a picture of a young man helping with household chores, washing the dishes and cleaning the house.