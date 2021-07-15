How India’s women’s team can bounce back after England England debacle

‘Our ideology in white ball cricket must change; we must be fearless.’

Photo: The Indian women’s team celebrates the fall of a wicket. Friendly courtesy BCCI Women/Twitter

Indian women’s cricket team coach Ramesh Powar says it takes an “ideological shift” to transform it into a “fearless unit” in white ball games.

The team lost the ODI and T20I series against England, which ended on Wednesday, by identical 1-2 margins, and coach Powar called for a change of mind or a few new mid-level batters who can be ‘shaped’ according to the team ethos.

Red skipper Mithali Raj, whose stroke rate wasn’t the most impressive either, others like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia and Punam Raut struggled in the series.

“Mithali is hitting well, but we need the support of at least one extra batter to put pressure on mid-range opponents after Powerplays,” said Powar, looking back on successive defeats against England.

However, he believes that an ideological shift takes time and cannot happen overnight.

“We have to be fearless. I cannot force them in the first series. They have played with a certain ideology and we cannot make drastic changes. We have to judge what suits them,” said the former Indian off-spinner.

“To get them out (current slow batting in middle overs). (We have to) convince them and to do so; it takes a lot of communication. Undaunted is how modern cricket will be played.”

Powar admitted that casting efforts so far have not worked.

“There are two ways. Either they form (current lot) or draft in other middle order players to raise the ante. It’s that simple.”

He is now ready to read the riot law.

“This time we tried a few combinations and it didn’t work out; in the future we might try something new; bring in new players, maybe form them.”

He indicated that he will try to do it with the available resources until the World Cup 50-over in New Zealand. Though he didn’t name anyone, he seemed disappointed that no other pace bowlers had been chosen other than Jhulan Goswami.

“Until the World Cup we have to find a way to get a mid-order where we can say they can definitely get us 250. It’s up to all stakeholders. The captain, the vice-captain, the selectors and myself… will discuss these matters.

“We have to improve the fast bowling department. We only look to Jhulan to perform. There has to be support for her.”

The coach is happy that Harmanpreet Kaur was in her element in the last two T20 matches.

“It’s nice for everyone. Her scoring points matter to everyone. The way she hit, we can see that flair and in the future we’ll see another Harmanpreet.

“In the last two innings she looked like the old Harman. She will now play ‘The Hundred’ and get playing time and we like that as a team. Game time. That’s where England led and we missed.”

“They played domestic cricket and we didn’t have too many friendlies.”