Houston tennis stars excel in USTA Texas Slam





One of the biggest junior tennis tournaments in the United States ended with 10 of the possible 16 championships going to the Houston area standouts. Local athletes won six singles brackets and contributed to four doubles titles from June 19-27 in Georgetown.

Cypress resident Elliott Awomoyi and Houston resident Laila Nguyen earned two championships at the USTA Texas Slam, winning singles and doubles.

Awomoyi was the No. 1 seed in both brackets in the 12-and-under boys division and played by ranking. After a first-round bye, he won four games, losing a total of four games, won a competitive semifinal and defeated Dallas’ Miguel Rooney 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Awomoyi teamed up with Katy’s Aidan Xu for the 12U boys double crown. After a bye, they won five consecutive games, including a 6-0, 7-5 win against Rooney and Frisco’s Agastya Singh. Xu also reached the semifinals in singles, stopped by Awomoyi. Nguyen was No. 2 in the league for girls aged 14 and under, but she played seven singles matches without losing a set, culminating in a 6-2, 6-4 win against Frisco’s Daria Budko. Nguyen and fellow Houston resident Josephine Lombardi won the doubles tournament with five wins, including a close semi-final and a 4-6, 6-4 (10-4) win against the best-seeded duo of Austin’s Kori Montoya and Arlington’s Eva Kovachev. Chukwumelije Clarke of Humble entered the 12U girls singles tournament without qualifying, but became the champion. Five straight wins saw a final against Spring’s Marta Pacuraru, with Clarke rallying past the No. 2 seed 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Pacuraru also reached the doubles final, playing with Richardson’s Ashlyn Burrows. Houston’s Noey Do won the Boys’ Singles 16U Championship, a standings with about 200 entrants. The No. 17, Do played three consecutive games with clinch sets to seven games and added a 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (1) win in the semifinals. He recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win in the final against Spring’s Mahir Khurana. Grant Lothringer of the Woodlands narrowly missed two championships and advanced to the 18U boys’ singles final before losing to Dallas’ Landon Ardila. They combined their skills to win the doubles title as No. 1 seed earlier in the week, recording a 7-5, 2-6 (10-7) win against Plano’s Lucas Brown and Rahulniket Konakanchi. Sofia Mazzucato, who helped Memorial reach the UIL state tournament last fall, was the 18U girls’ singles champion. She smashed through a tie-break set in the round of 16 and rallied for a 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3 semi-final victory for a 6-3, 6-0 final against top seeded Reya Coe from Plano. Spring’s Jackson Hinderberger defended his top standings in the 14U boys’ singles, winning five of six games in straight sets. His quarterfinal went to a tiebreak set, but he finished with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Austin’s James Quattro. Houston’s Catherine Shen teamed up with Spicewood’s Jennifer Jackson to win the 16U girls double crown as No. 1 seed. They went through a tiebreak in the semifinals for a 7-5, 6-2 win against McKinney’s Skylar Moody and Austin’s Lauren Monti. Shen also reached the semifinals in singles. Houston’s Victoria Zhao also had a week to remember, including a final appearance in the 16U singles series and a doubles quarterfinal with Sugar Land’s Tianna Rangan. Zhao earned the Mary Lowdon Award, an award for an outstanding junior girl who demonstrates a willingness to work with emerging players, has the proper respect and an athletic and competitive spirit. She was also recognized with the Zina Garrison Sportsmanship Award. Houston honorees included Katie Garofolo-Ro, who received the Maureen Connolly Brinker Award, voted by players in the 18U girls division, and Qasym Dar, who received the Paul Christian Sportsmanship Award for the 14U division. Standouts on the field included Houston’s Ellie Morrow, a semifinalist in both 16U girls tournaments, Houston’s Ritesh Patil (18U boys), Spring’s Kendl Klinge (12U girls), Richmond’s Andrea Delgado (14U girls) and Houston’s Elena Mireles (18U girls). TEXAS SLAM HOUSTON AREA LEADERS GIRLS 12U SINGLES Chukwumelije Clarke, Humble Marta Pacuraru, Spring Lana Nguyen, Houston Madliynn Macsay, Missouri City Saira Narang, Houston DOUBLE GAME Ashlyn Burrows/Marta Pacuraru, Richardson/Spring Isabella Zertuche / Kendl Klinge, San Antonio / Spring Saira Narang/Kayden Johnson, Houston/Houston Victoria Alekseykina / Lana Nguyen, Austin / Houston 14U SINGLES Laila Nguyen, Houston Andrea Delgado, Richmond Katherine Lowy, Houston Ahona Chowdhury, Spring Karina Zaharieva, Houston DOUBLE GAME Josephine Lombardi/Laila Nguyen, Houston/Houston Willow Dymkowski/Karina Zaharieva, Austin/Houston Nadia Valdez/Isabel He, San Antonio/Spring 16U SINGLES Victoria Zhao, Houston Catherine Shen, Houston Ellie Morrow, Houston Ally Lin, Katyo Tianna Rangan, Sugar Land Katiana Gonzalez, Webster Lindsay Payne, Cypress Tara Ahmadi, Houston DOUBLE GAME Catherine Shen/Jennifer Jackson, Houston/Spicewood Tianna Rangan/Victoria Zhao, Sugar Land/Houston Ellie Morrow/Maria Miroshnichenko, Houston/Southlake Chloe Brissett/DeCora Antoine, Houston/Round Rock Katiana Gonzalez/Valeriya Alexeykina, Webster/Austin 6pm SINGLES Sofia Mazzucato, Houston Elena Mireles, Houston Ella Brissett, Houston Ibifuro Clement, Houston DOUBLE GAME Katie Garofolo-Ro/Elena Mireles, Houston/Houston BOYS 12U SINGLES Elliott Awomoyi, Cypress Aidan Xu, Katyo Josef Elyashkevich, Houston Rylan Rivas, Fulshear Rahul Aduru, Katyo Mateo Garcia Castro, Cypress DOUBLE GAME Elliott Awomoyi / Aidan Xu, Cypress / Katy Aric Yang/Saxon Sokel, Houston/Houston 14U SINGLES Jackson Hinderberger, Spring Qasym Dar, Houston Gabriel Segubiense, Rosharon Arin Menon, Cypress Allan Xu, Katyo 16U SINGLES Noey Do, Houston Mahir Khurana, Spring Santiago Muhala, Katyo Mateo Galvez, Spring Ethan Flores, Houston Easton Horricks, Houston Nishil Gandhi, Sugar Land Mihir Amte, Katyo Jason Li, Houston Gabriel Xu, Sugar Land Andrew Reiman, Houston Mehran Sarker, Houston DOUBLE GAME Ethan Flores/Nishil Gandhi, Houston/Sugar Land 6pm SINGLES Grant Lothringer, The Woodlands Ritesh Patil, Houston Charlie Kuchler, Katyo Paul Wang, Katyo Christopher Cequea, Katyo DOUBLE GAME Grant Lothringer/Landon Ardila, The Woodlands/Dallas Ethan Silva/Ritesh Patil, Harlingen/Houston

