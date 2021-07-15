Sports
Pogacar wins last mountain stage Tour, strengthens overall lead
LIGHT ARDIDEN After Tadej Pogacar won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to tighten his grip on the race, the young Slovenian had four more climbs to complete.
Unlike the two gigantic climbs he had mastered earlier in the day, these were small: Pogacar took the podium four times in the Luz Ardiden ski area as a reward for winning the stage and keeping the yellow jersey of the leader, as well as leading the ranking as best climber and best young rider.
Just call it total dominance.
Just 24 hours after winning another climbing classic at the Col du Portet, 22-year-old Pogacar became only the fourth rider in Tour history to win consecutive top finishes at the greatest cycling race.
It’s unbelievable, it’s crazy, said Pogacar. It’s been a game for me since I started (my career) and I enjoy playing it.”
The defending champion has indeed played with his rivals this summer. He had waited until the penultimate stage last year to take over the Tour, but did it this summer after just five stages with a stunning showing in the first time trial. He was untouchable in the Alps where he took the yellow jersey and completed demolition work in the Pyrenees.
Barring an accident, the UAE Team Emirates rider should be crowned Tour champion for the second year in a row when the race ends in Paris on Sunday.
Before the procession on Sunday that leads to the Champs-Elysées, there is one more difficult stage left: a time trial through the vineyards of Bordelais that is scheduled for Saturday. Pogacar excels in the race against the clock and won the first time trial of this year’s Tour, beating the pure specialists.
Pogacar has a huge lead of five minutes and 45 seconds over Vingegaard in the general classification. Carapaz is in third place, 5:51 off the pace.
Three more days, but things are looking good, Pogacar said.
The short trip in the Pyrenees included a daunting combination of the Col du Tourmalet and the final sharp climb to the Luz-Ardiden, two classics of the Tour.
Pogacar’s main rivals did not take advantage of the brutal course and he was never threatened. Pogacar shot away from a reduced group of four riders in the last kilometer. After Enric Mas attacked, Pogacar jumped on the move, dropping Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz to take a third stage win this year and take his second consecutive mountaintop.
The start of the stage was overshadowed by the news that the Bahrain Victorious team had been ambushed by French police as part of a doping investigation. The team confirmed that the riders’ rooms were searched by officers at the hotel where they were staying in the southwestern city of Pau on Thursday.
In a statement to The Associated Press, the Marseilles prosecutor responsible for the case said a preliminary investigation into members of the team was opened on July 3 for the acquisition, transportation, possession, importation of a substance or method that prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification.
The seven remaining riders of the team were allowed to start the stage. A group of three participants formed early on as Christopher Juul-Jensen led the first climb of the day, with World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and Pierre-Luc Perichon chasing hard.
The French duo joined the breakaway for the 17-kilometer climb of the iconic Tourmalet, but the fugitives didn’t work well together as Juul-Jensen and Matej Mohoric refused to take turns.
Juul-Jensen was the first to stop his efforts, while Sean Bennett and Pierre Rolland also waited for the pack, leaving Alaphilippe and Mohoric alone at the front at the foot of the mountain. They were joined by counter-attacks six kilometers from the summit.
Alaphilippe was dropped in the final three kilometers as Pierre Latour, David Gaudu and Ruben Guerreiro pulled away, with the peloton led by Carapazs teammates close behind, just 40 seconds behind.
Under a radiant sun, Gaudu went down the descent solo, but his one-man show did not last long. The Frenchman was swallowed by the yellow jersey in the final climb, 9.5 kilometers from the finish.
More AP bikes: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
