Former fast bowler says they were partly responsible for his exclusion from the XI at the 2007 World Cup

South African cricket was controlled by a cabal of white players nicknamed ‘the big five’, according to former fast bowler Roger Telemachus. Testifying at the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings, Telemachus explained how the name was coined during the 2007 World Cup, where he was part of the squad but didn’t play a game.

“That’s where the big five started. They control the roster. They control everything. They went to the coach and said this is how we are going to play. This is where we named these players,” Telemachus said.

He did not name which players the clique was made up of, but when asked to confirm its composition, Telemachus said, “This is a group of white players.”

This is not the first time a clique has been mentioned in South African cricket. Herschelle Gibbs wrote in his 2010 autobiography about a group of players who controlled the national team and the recent and turbulent overhaul of Cricket South Africa (CSA) also included references to a small group of players who wielded all power.