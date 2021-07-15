Connect with us

Every 2021 Ohio State Football Game Predicted by College Football News

Okay folks. The sand in the hourglass continues to fall so softly towards the start of Ohio State’s 2021 football season. The team has many holes to fill with graduation and dreams of NFL greatness, but the talent in the closet is filled like your local Whole Foods -store.

One site we like to follow for all things college football is the aptly named College Football News. The site has a wealth of analysis, predictions and fun stories to satisfy your hunger during the season and beyond.

Recently, CFNpublished his predictions for every Big Ten football game and that means we’re very interested in what writer Pete Fuitak has to say about the outlook for OSU’s season.

Here’s a look at how Fuutak sees every game play for your Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021.

September 2 in Minnesota

September 8, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy pumps the crowd up just before kick-off against Fresno State Bulldogs at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 1-0

Sept 11 vs. Oregon

May 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 2-0

Sept 18 vs. Tulsa

Can Ohio State go after cornerback Akayleb Evans for corner help?

December 31, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) celebrates the first-half sack of Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 3-0

Sep 25 vs. Akron

Akron Zips wide receiver George Qualls Jr. (4) celebrates with Akron Zips wide receiver Tony Grimes Jr. (16) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA football game at InfoCision Stadium, Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 4-0

October 2 at Rutgers

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano Said About Ohio State Postgame

Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 5-0

October 9 vs. Maryland

September 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game for a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-US TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 6-0

October 23 in Indiana

October 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers put on their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 7-0

October 30 vs. Penn State

November 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) storms into the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 8-0

November 6 in Nebraska

Ohio State vs. Nebraska enemy territory preview. Scouting the Huskers.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost meets quarterback Adrian Martinez on the sidelines. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 9-0

Nov 13 vs. Purdue

October 24, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 10-0

Nov 20 vs. the state of Michigan

Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s new head football coach, will be greeted by Sparty at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running record: 11-0

