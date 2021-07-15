Women’s tennis claims BIG EAST Team Academic Excellence Award





CHICAGO The DePaul women’s tennis team was one of 22 teams at the BIG EAST Conference recognized today with the Team Academic Excellence Award 2020-21. The awards recognize the highest collective point averages in any conference sport. Winners were chosen based on the 2020-21 average of each student-athlete who appeared on an institution roster from the last game of the championship segment in each conference-sponsored sport. Nine schools had honored at least one team, with Georgetown leading the way with eight. Villanova had recognized the second most with five teams. Creighton had recognized three teams, followed by Seton Hall with two. Butler, Connecticut, DePaul, and St. John’s each had a team that earned Academic Excellence awards. Since 2008-09, the DePaul’s women’s basketball, women’s cross country, golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field and volleyball teams have all earned the BIG EAST Team Academic Excellence at least once. In the past 13 academic years, DePaul has completed a total of 69 programs to earn the league’s Team Academic Excellence Award with a division top eight teams in 2016-17, 2014-15 and 2012-13. 2020-21 BIG EAST Team Academic Excellence Awards

Sports: School GPA Baseball: Georgetown 3.646

Men’s Basketball: Villanova 3.461

Women’s Basketball: Georgetown 3.678

Men’s Cross Country: Creighton 3.695

Women’s Cross Country: Connecticut 3.8

Men’s Indoor Track & Field*: Villanova 3.469

Women’s Indoor Track & Field*: Villanova 3.679

Men’s Outdoor Running Track: Villanova 3.469

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: Villanova 3.679

Field Hockey: Georgetown* 3,713

Men’s golf: Creighton 3.758

Women’s Golf: Creighton 3.842

Men’s Lacrosse: Georgetown 3.637

Women’s Lacrosse: Georgetown 3.668

Men’s Football: Seton Hall 3.619

Women’s Football: Butler 3,809

Softball: St. John’s 3,804

Swimming and diving for men: Georgetown* 3.77

Women’s Swimming and Diving: Georgetown* 3.752

Men’s Tennis: Georgetown 3,931

Women’s tennis: DePaul 3.93 Volleyball: Seton Hall 3.786 *Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Men’s and Women’s BIG EAST Indoor Track & Field Championships have not been held this season. In addition, Georgetown did not compete in certain Olympic sporting seasons. It was important for the BIG EAST Academic Awards Committee to continue to recognize the academic achievements of these student-athletes.

