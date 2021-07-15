Sports
Field Hockey announces four new freshmen for the 2021 selection
“We are very excited about this upcoming season and excited to have our very talented new freshmen join our program,” said Milhous. “The leadership of our dedicated upperclassmen will lead the way and build on the core values and standards of our program.”
Milhous and her staff have attracted a dynamic and talented class of newcomers who are able to quickly adapt to the collegiate game. The class is made up of three local produce staying close to home to continue their hockey career along with Drabbe who will become the third international recruit on the current roster alongside current student athletes from the Netherlands and South Africa. Drabbe played for Deventer Hockey Association and was part of a team that finished second at the Dutch Championship in 2017-18.
Leppert comes to Villanova from Bishop Shanahan High School in West Chester, where she will complete the 2020 . used to be Daily local Player of the year. During her outstanding college career, Leppert was a Ches-Mont All-League first team honoree twice, earning all-area honors her junior and senior years. At the end of the 2019 season, she was second in rescue rate (0.880) and seventh in goals-to-average (0.91) out of 112 schools tracked by the website philafieldhockey.com. She led her team to the best record in school history in 2019 with 16-2 and 11 shutouts. In the club hockey ranks, Leppert attended international training at the Martin Drijver Goalkeeper Academy in Amsterdam in 2019 and played locally for Main Line Mayhem for a team that won a 2019 U19 NIT pool championships.
Schwarz is another local product that was a standout in field hockey and lacrosse at Kennett High School. She earned first-team all-area honors in her sophomore’s hockey through senior seasons and was her team’s leading scorer as a junior and senior. Schwarz was the MVP of both the hockey and lacrosse teams as a senior and received the Dr. Reynolds Award from her school, which is presented to the most distinguished field athlete. She played for Xcalibur Field Hockey at the club level and won a U16 JPOL Championship in addition to competing for a National Championship this summer with Xcalibur.
Smolij played her scholastic hockey at Owen J. Roberts High School and was an all-state, all-area, and all-league performer on the first team. She was the team captain and MVP in her senior year and was selected to the NFHCA High School Impact Team. Smolij previously earned the all-state second team honors as a junior and was an all-area commendation in her sophomore and junior years, in addition to a two-time All-PAC Liberty Division roster. Her school stats include 16 goals, 33 assists and 65 points as she helped her team win conference and District 1 titles in 2018. Smolij played eight years for Xcalibur Field Hockey and was part of teams that were group winners in the league. National Indoor Tournament in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Her team also placed second at the National Club Championships in 2018, finishing third the year before.
Villanova comes off a 14-game slate last spring after the traditional fall 2020 season was moved to the spring semester. The final program for the 2021 season will be announced shortly.
