Sharath-Manika couple hopes to end medal drought medal





Veteran Sharath Kamal will represent India in his fourth Olympics, while Manika Batra in her second.

Hyderabad: Table tennis is one of the sports in which India failed to establish their existence in the Olympics. But their recent show at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, where they won eight medals, including three golds, two silvers and three bronzes, has given new hope to the four-man contingent to end the medal drought. Veteran Sharath Kamal will represent India in his fourth Olympics, while Manika Batra in her second. Both Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee will make their debuts. With the individual categories filled with top-class paddlers, India’s hopes for medals look bleak. Sharath, with experience on his side, can march up front in the draw and can cause a few disturbances. But it will be too heavy to expect a medal. Likewise, the talented Manika, who had a great outing at the Commonwealth Games, is expected to add a big scalp to her name. Manika sealed her berth by finishing among the highest ranked player in the Asian qualifying tournament. She has won gold twice – one single and the other in team event – in Gold Coast and exudes confidence. Sutirtha Mukherjee, 25, made the cut by leading the South Asian group at the Asian Olympic Qualifier World No. 32 Sharath Kamal and World No. 38t Sathiyan Gnanasekaran booked their tickets to Tokyo with wins at the Asian Olympic qualifiers. Although Sathiyan and Manika have established themselves in the past two years, the presence of a strong field of competitors makes it difficult for them to compete in medal rounds in the singles category. However, India has hopes for the mixed event to be introduced this year. The experienced and young combination of Sharath and Manika has already won bronze at the Asian Games. Only 16 teams will compete in the Olympics at the debut and if they can put in a good performance and with some luck, they can realize the dream of a first Olympic table tennis medal for the country. Now you can get hand-picked stories from Telangana today OnTelegram every day. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

