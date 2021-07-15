Jason Kelce clarifies the correct pronunciation of the last name





If you’ve been following it, a Kansas City Chiefs fan stumbled upon something that left TE Travis Kelce in an identity crisis. Fans and teammates weren’t sure if they’ve been mispronouncing Kelce’s last name for years. Now Kelce’s big brother, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, has risen to set the record straight. Call in Philadelphia’s Sports Radio 94WIP, Jason spoke to James Seltzer on the 94WIP Midday Show. He explained that their last name is pronounced “Kel-see” and not “Kelss”, but that wasn’t always the case. See: My brother and I have been going past ‘Kel-see’ all our lives. And I remember my dad picking up the phone when Ed Kelce was growing up when he was on the phone and all that. So our side of the family has always been Kel-see. But we have a very small family. We have no cousins. My grandfather on that side was dead before I was born. So somehow we got so disconnected from that side. And my father, at one point when he worked in the steel mills in Cleveland, Ohio, he got tired of correcting everyone who called him “Kel-see.” Apparently the correct pronunciation, the default pronunciation is ‘Kelss’. That’s what the rest of the family misses. “So my father completely changed his last name out of sheer laziness. And now, I think, were at the point where they were both riding with Ed ‘Kel-see’. He decided for some reason to change it and that’s what we’ve been through all our lives. So were a bit separated from the rest of the family in that regard. We’ve gotten a lot of messages and texts since becoming NFL players from extended family members around the world saying, You’re pronouncing the name wrong! So yes, that’s the story. But we’d honestly go to either one, but I prefer ‘Kel-see’ just because that’s the way I’ve said it all my life and the way our side of the family has said it.” So there was a simple explanation for all the confusion surrounding Kelce’s pronunciation. Technically speaking, everyone mispronounces the original family name, even the Kelces themselves. For that reason, no one should beat themselves up too much for not knowing about that original statement. It does raise the question of whether Andy Reid really knew this story? His pronunciation of the surname caused all this confusion in the first place. Reid coached Jason for two seasons in Philadelphia before leaving to join the Chiefs, where he then fielded Travis. These are the best Chiefs nicknames in football history









