



Cricket Valley Energy Center and GE Sign Agreement to Help Reduce New York’s Carbon Emissions with Green Hydrogen Power Plant Agreement will launch H2 Roadmap project aimed at converting New York state natural gas plant into green hydrogen with zero carbon emissions Dover Plains, NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Cricket Valley Energy Center (CVEC) today announced that the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a green hydrogen technology roadmap (H2 Roadmap) and advance a demonstration project to carbon emissions at CVEC’s combined cycle power plant in New York’s Dover Plains, marking the first step toward conversion to a plant capable of delivering 100 percent hydrogen fuel. The start of the project is planned for the end of 2022. The first step of the project will demonstrate the feasibility of converting the natural gas-fired facility to use hydrogen, in support of New York State’s leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which mandates 100 percent carbon-free emissions in New York State. the electricity sector by 2040. The project will be implemented on one of the three GE 7F.05 gas turbines currently in operation at CVEC through the introduction of 5 percent hydrogen mixed with natural gas over several weeks, leveraging GE’s expertise with combustion technology with hydrogen and low BTU fuels. As an outgrowth of an industry forum sponsored by CVEC earlier this year, the agreement plans to expand with leading hydrogen suppliers, along with consultations from New York State and federal agencies to develop policies regarding production, transportation , the supply and storage of hydrogen. The H2 roadmap will serve as a research and development plan for engineering changes needed to increase plant hydrogen utilization rates as it becomes more readily available, while complying with applicable operational guidelines. As a leader in providing reliable, shippable power generation, we have leveraged GE’s extensive hydrogen experience to support the development of low-carbon technologies in New York State, said Chuck Davis, President of Advanced Power Asset Management, who manages the facility. With this agreement, we will begin to define a roadmap for converting recently built natural gas-fired power plants to low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels as a key initiative to maintain system reliability as New York slows investments in intermittent wind and solar power. increases energy to meet CLCPA goals. We are excited to partner with CVEC to support their efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in their operations, while demonstrating the partnership essential for a decade of action to reduce carbon emissions from the power generation sector, said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Gas Power. GE’s gas turbine technology, building on decades of our leadership in low BTU fuel businesses, including hydrogen fuels, validates the important role existing technologies and assets can play in reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change. *Trademark of General Electric Company About Cricket Valley Energy Center Cricket Valley Energy Center (CVEC) is a natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant currently in operation on an industrial zoned site off Route 22 in Dover, New York. CVEC is located in a formerly abandoned industrial estate that was a disaster for Dover. CVEC has completed extensive investments in environmental remediation and construction and rehabilitated the site to provide the city of Dover with opportunities for economic revitalization, employment and tax revenues. CVEC is a competitive generator owned by a consortium of equity investors including Advanced Power, JERA Americas, Shoseki US Capital and Development Bank of Japan. EthosEnergy Group operates the facility and Advanced Power is CVEC’s asset manager. CVEC’s 1.1 gigawatts (GW) power generation facility is powered by three GE 7F.05 gas turbines, three A451 steam turbines, three Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG), and is monitored by GE’s digital Asset Performance Management (APM) solution to provide real-time unified insight in the health of power generation assets. Since its commissioning in 2020, it has produced power for nearly one million households. About GE Gas Power GE Gas Power is a global leader in natural gas energy technology, services and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous collaboration with our customers, we provide the more advanced, cleaner and more efficient power that people depend on today and build the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 600 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we provide advanced technology and an unparalleled level of industry experience to build, operate and maintain leading gas power plants. As recently published in GE’s position paper entitled “Accelerated Growth of Renewables and Gas Power Can Rapidly Change the Trajectory on Climate Change, gas-fired energy offers a unique pathway to low-carbon or carbon-free operation through the use of pre-combustion modifications, including hydrogen. 