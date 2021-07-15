Six Pokes Named SLC Preseason Football All-Conference

FRISCO, Texas McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers , the reigning Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, leads a group of six Cowboy players named to the 2021 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Football Teams, the league office released Thursday.

Chambers is joined by a defensive end Mason Kinsey and defensive back Andre Sam in the first team while wide receiver Josh Matthews , defensive back Chris Joyce and point returner Mason Pierce were selected for the second team.

A consensus All-American in the spring season, Chambers was named to first team units by the Associated Press, AFCA, STATS Perform, HERO Sports and Phil Steele and finished fourth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as FCS’s Best Defensive Player . He was named National Defensive Player of the Year by Phil Steele, while also receiving Louisiana Defensive Player of the Year honors, first-team All-Louisiana, SLC All-Academic, and SLC Student-Athlete of the Year award winner.

The graduate student was a two-time SLC Player of the Week recipient and ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the conference with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss in the seven games played in the spring. He started in every game and recorded 32 tackles and a team-high 11 quarterback rushed.

Sam earned all first-team conference credits in the spring after leading the Cowboys with 52 tackles and three interceptions. The red shirt junior from Iowa was also named to the All-Louisiana second team. During the season, he scored a career-high 10 tackles with an interception against Northwestern State, picked up two passes in the season finale against Sam Houston, and had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown recalled to Lamar.

Kinsey, a red shirt junior from Mansfield, Texas, took the second team conference and All-Louisiana honors last spring. He finished the season third in the league and second in the team with four sacks and was fourth in the conference with 7.5 tackles for a loss. He recorded 38 tackles on the season with seven QB rushes, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. A starter in all seven games, Kinsey recorded a season-high 10 tackles in the season opener at Tarleton.

Matthews is entering his second season with the Cowboys after taking third-team honors for all conferences in the spring. The Baton Rouge senior and Louisiana Tech transfer led the Cowboys in the spring with 32 catches and 458 receiving yards, finishing fourth in the conference in both categories. He also ranked fourth in the league with four touchdown catches. He averaged 14.3 yards per catch and 65.4 yards per game on the season. His best game came in McNeese’s 11 winthis-ranked Nicholls as he pulled in seven passes for 147 yards and two TDs.

Joyce earned the all-second team accolade this spring after leading the league with 15 pass breakups. The transfer junior from Hampton, Georgia and Tulane posted 27 tackles in the season with six stops high in the season in a win over Northwestern State. He hit four passes in the win over the nationally ranked Nicholls.

Pierce, a sophomore in the red shirt from Pearland, Texas, has been a threat of return all season, both in the spring and in the wide-out position. He averaged 20.9 yards per kick return and caught eight passes for 125 yards and three scores. He had an 85-yard catch and run for a score against Nicholls, and against Lamar, scored on an 80-yard end-around play.

McNeese will compete in the Southland Conference Media Day event next Thursday, July 22, before reporting for fall camp on Wednesday, August 4. The league’s preseason poll will be published on media day.

The Cowboys open the season on Saturday, September 4 at home to West Florida, the defending NCAA Division II National Champion.

2021 Southland Football Preseason All-Conference Teams.

Attack first team

QB Cole Kelly, SLU

RB Kevin Brown, UIW

RB Scooter Adams, NSU

TE/HB David Mosley, Nicholls

WR Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls

WR CJ Turner, SLU

WR Robert Ferrel UIW

OL PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls

OL Christian Hood, HBU

OL Jair Joseph, Nicholls

OL Jalen Bell, SLU

OL Evan Roussel, Nicholls

PK Mateo Rengifo, SLU

P Austin Dunlap, SLU

Defense of the First Team Team

DL Isaiah Chambers , McNeese

DL Mason Kinsey , McNeese

DL Camerson Preston, UIW

DL Darrius Harry, SLU

LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW

LB Jomard Walsin, NSU

LB Alexis Ramos, SLU

DB Patrick Wolfe, HBU

DB Ferlando Jordan, SLU

DB Andre Sam , McNeese

DB Donnell Ward-McGee, SLU

KR Ce’Cori Tolds, UIW

PR Robert Ferrell, UIW

Attack second team

QB Cameron Ward, UIW

RB Julien Gums, Nicholls

RB Dreshawn Minnieweather, HBU

TE/HB Damien Dawson, SLU

WR Austin Mitchell, SLU

WR KJ Franklin, Nicholls

WR Josh Matthews , McNeese

OL Ethan McMullan, SLU

OL Caleb Johnson, UIW

OL Khalil Corbett-Canada, NSU

OL Rendon Miles character, SLU

OL Drew Jones, SLU

OL Nash Jones, UIW

OL Jakob Sell, NSU

OL Reid Francis, UIW

PK Carson Mohr, UIW

P Scotty Roblow, NSU

Defense of the second team

DL Blaine Hoover, UIW

DL Perry Ganci, Nicholls

DL Segun Ijiyera, HBU

DL Philip Ossai, HBU

LB Isaiah Paul, UIW

LB Herman Christophe, SLU

LB Ja’Quay Pough, NSU

LB Hayden Shaheen, Nicholls

LB Brennan Young, HBU

DB Chris Joyce , McNeese