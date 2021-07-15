Sports
Six Pokes Named SLC Preseason Football All-Conference
FRISCO, Texas McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers, the reigning Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, leads a group of six Cowboy players named to the 2021 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Football Teams, the league office released Thursday.
Chambers is joined by a defensive end Mason Kinsey and defensive back Andre Sam in the first team while wide receiver Josh Matthews, defensive back Chris Joyce and point returner Mason Pierce were selected for the second team.
A consensus All-American in the spring season, Chambers was named to first team units by the Associated Press, AFCA, STATS Perform, HERO Sports and Phil Steele and finished fourth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as FCS’s Best Defensive Player . He was named National Defensive Player of the Year by Phil Steele, while also receiving Louisiana Defensive Player of the Year honors, first-team All-Louisiana, SLC All-Academic, and SLC Student-Athlete of the Year award winner.
The graduate student was a two-time SLC Player of the Week recipient and ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the conference with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss in the seven games played in the spring. He started in every game and recorded 32 tackles and a team-high 11 quarterback rushed.
Sam earned all first-team conference credits in the spring after leading the Cowboys with 52 tackles and three interceptions. The red shirt junior from Iowa was also named to the All-Louisiana second team. During the season, he scored a career-high 10 tackles with an interception against Northwestern State, picked up two passes in the season finale against Sam Houston, and had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown recalled to Lamar.
Kinsey, a red shirt junior from Mansfield, Texas, took the second team conference and All-Louisiana honors last spring. He finished the season third in the league and second in the team with four sacks and was fourth in the conference with 7.5 tackles for a loss. He recorded 38 tackles on the season with seven QB rushes, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. A starter in all seven games, Kinsey recorded a season-high 10 tackles in the season opener at Tarleton.
Matthews is entering his second season with the Cowboys after taking third-team honors for all conferences in the spring. The Baton Rouge senior and Louisiana Tech transfer led the Cowboys in the spring with 32 catches and 458 receiving yards, finishing fourth in the conference in both categories. He also ranked fourth in the league with four touchdown catches. He averaged 14.3 yards per catch and 65.4 yards per game on the season. His best game came in McNeese’s 11 winthis-ranked Nicholls as he pulled in seven passes for 147 yards and two TDs.
Joyce earned the all-second team accolade this spring after leading the league with 15 pass breakups. The transfer junior from Hampton, Georgia and Tulane posted 27 tackles in the season with six stops high in the season in a win over Northwestern State. He hit four passes in the win over the nationally ranked Nicholls.
Pierce, a sophomore in the red shirt from Pearland, Texas, has been a threat of return all season, both in the spring and in the wide-out position. He averaged 20.9 yards per kick return and caught eight passes for 125 yards and three scores. He had an 85-yard catch and run for a score against Nicholls, and against Lamar, scored on an 80-yard end-around play.
McNeese will compete in the Southland Conference Media Day event next Thursday, July 22, before reporting for fall camp on Wednesday, August 4. The league’s preseason poll will be published on media day.
The Cowboys open the season on Saturday, September 4 at home to West Florida, the defending NCAA Division II National Champion.
Tickets can be purchased at the McNeese Ticket Office or by calling 337-475-4MSU. Season ticket holders have the opportunity to purchase up to 10 tickets for the September 10 game at LSU.
2021 Southland Football Preseason All-Conference Teams.
Attack first team
QB Cole Kelly, SLU
RB Kevin Brown, UIW
RB Scooter Adams, NSU
TE/HB David Mosley, Nicholls
WR Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls
WR CJ Turner, SLU
WR Robert Ferrel UIW
OL PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls
OL Christian Hood, HBU
OL Jair Joseph, Nicholls
OL Jalen Bell, SLU
OL Evan Roussel, Nicholls
PK Mateo Rengifo, SLU
P Austin Dunlap, SLU
Defense of the First Team Team
DL Isaiah Chambers, McNeese
DL Mason Kinsey, McNeese
DL Camerson Preston, UIW
DL Darrius Harry, SLU
LB Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW
LB Jomard Walsin, NSU
LB Alexis Ramos, SLU
DB Patrick Wolfe, HBU
DB Ferlando Jordan, SLU
DB Andre Sam, McNeese
DB Donnell Ward-McGee, SLU
KR Ce’Cori Tolds, UIW
PR Robert Ferrell, UIW
Attack second team
QB Cameron Ward, UIW
RB Julien Gums, Nicholls
RB Dreshawn Minnieweather, HBU
TE/HB Damien Dawson, SLU
WR Austin Mitchell, SLU
WR KJ Franklin, Nicholls
WR Josh Matthews, McNeese
OL Ethan McMullan, SLU
OL Caleb Johnson, UIW
OL Khalil Corbett-Canada, NSU
OL Rendon Miles character, SLU
OL Drew Jones, SLU
OL Nash Jones, UIW
OL Jakob Sell, NSU
OL Reid Francis, UIW
PK Carson Mohr, UIW
P Scotty Roblow, NSU
Defense of the second team
DL Blaine Hoover, UIW
DL Perry Ganci, Nicholls
DL Segun Ijiyera, HBU
DL Philip Ossai, HBU
LB Isaiah Paul, UIW
LB Herman Christophe, SLU
LB Ja’Quay Pough, NSU
LB Hayden Shaheen, Nicholls
LB Brennan Young, HBU
DB Chris Joyce, McNeese
DB Shawn Holton, UIW
DB Jack Henderson, SLU
DB PJ Herrington, NSU
DB Elliott Davison, UIW
DB William Hooper, NSU
KR Donovan Duvernay, NSU
KR Dontaze precious, Nicholls
PR Mason Pierce, McNeese
