Field hockey welcomes few transfers





DURHAM head coach Pam Bustin and the Duke field hockey program are delighted to welcome Marykate Neff and Grace Brightbill to Durham for the 2021 campaign. Neff and Brightbill are coming to Duke after three seasons in Princeton, as the couple’s 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. They each got an extra year because of the pandemic. Brightbill is eligible for two years after redshirting in 2017. Neff, a midfielder from Villanova, Pa., comes to Duke after a strong career as a Tiger. From her freshman through junior seasons, she earned 59 starts in 60 games played. Neff scored 41 points from 17 goals and seven assists. She racked up a career-best 19 points as a rookie in 2017, scoring eight goals and assisting on three. “Duke Field Hockey is delighted to welcome former Princeton standout Marykate Neff to our fall 2021 roster,” said Bustin. Marykate will undoubtedly bring an incredible degree of experience and maturity to our lineup and playing style. Her successes at Princeton and within the US National Program will contribute to our mission of excellence. We are grateful that Marykate chose Duke University to join her. fulfill academic goals and her remaining NCAA eligibility.” While at Princeton, Neff was a two-time NFHCA Second Team All-Mid-Atlantic Region roster (2017, 2019) and was named to the Second Team All-Ivy as a freshman and junior, while receiving the All-Ivy Honorable Mention earned recognition in 2018. A goalkeeper from Alexandria, Virginia, Brightbill qualifies as a Blue Devil for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Brightbill signed up for Princeton in 2017 and didn’t play during her rookie season, earning a red shirt year. She saw action in two games as a sophomore, playing 38:54 and recording one save. Brightbill appeared in six games during her junior campaign, with 12 saves to 185:56 minutes on grass, setting a 2-0 record and 0.65 goals against average. “We are delighted to welcome another former Princeton Tiger to Grace Brightbill,” said Bustin. “Grace will begin her master’s degree within Duke’s acclaimed Public Policy program and will represent Duke hockey for the next two seasons. Her work ethic, cooperative spirit, playing experiences and approach to the game will immediately benefit our squad. to integrate Grace into our team defense and watching her impact strengthen our level of play.” Brightbill is a four-time NFHCA All-Academic Squad Honoree and is recognized as Tiger every year. She recently earned the Active Listening Award for her involvement in the Student-Athlete Wellness Leaders (SWAL) program, in particular for being an exceptional leader in several community services. Duke opens his 2021 season in 43 days against Rutgers on Friday, August 27 at 6 p.m. at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. #Good week

