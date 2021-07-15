PFT and Hank Double Down: Everything You Need to Know Before Current Stool Streams LVIII, Live at 2pm ET





Match 1 – PFT Commentator vs. Marty Mush History: PFT 9-6, Marty 1-3 Storylines: You have to go back to August 31, 2020 to find the last time PFT Commenter and Marty Mush played. It was a three-set winner for Mr. Commenter, who looks set to become just the third person to have 10 career table tennis victories within the Triple S. As for Marty, he will be playing this game straight from an early morning flight from Alabama. Will fatigue play a role? Quotes to Remember: “I just hope he will be exhausted from his road trip.” – PFT “Wake up at 4:00 am and go straight to work? The planning committee has been trying to cheat me since 1994.” – Marty Question 1 – Series Winner Series Question 2 – Total Points (Game 1)

Match 2 – Hank vs. PFT commentator History: Hank 15-10, PFT 9-6 Storylines: Our mid-game this afternoon features a new chapter of the longest-running rivalry at the Stool Streams Stadium. Hank leads the overall run of sanctioned matches with a 4-2 count, but smashes the records when the two come together. Anything goes in this clash of the Pardon My Take people. Quotes to Remember: “The rivalry is as hot as ever and means as much as ever.” – Hank “It’s rust versus rust. I’ll be in the groove. He’ll still have those jitters.” – PFT Question 3 – Series Winner Question 4 – Victory Margin (Game 2) Match 3 Hank vs. Jake History: Hank 15-10, Jake 15-2 Storylines: Get your popcorn ready, folks. There is no doubt that Commissioner Lockwood wants revenge after what happened in the Triple S during the last two games between us. Will I be able to beat him again, or will the Scituate, MA native pick up his second career win against me? Quotes to Remember: “I need the monkey off my back with Jake, I know I can show the world how I feel.” – Hank “I know I’m going to have to bring my ‘A’ game in every game, but especially when Hank is on the other side of the table. I’m looking forward to what should be a great game.” – Jake Question 5 – Series Winner Question 6 – Total Points (Entire Match) The first service is at 3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to make your choices and we’ll see you then. If you need some time before we get on the air, here are some other matches from past broadcasts.

