School Record 78 Cadet Athletes Earn Mountain West Scholar Athlete Awards

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado — Air Force set a school record of 78 cadet athletes on the Mountain West Scholar-Athlete team, announced today by the league office. The previous record of 69 was set in 2018-19. To qualify for the 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete team, student athletes must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the affiliated institution, maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The athletic contribution/participation requirement has been omitted for this award this year due to the impact of COVID-19. Baseball (6): Stevan Fairburn, Jr., Gabriel Garcia, Doyle Gehring, Sam Kulasingam, Joe Martinez III, Seungmin Shim. Basketball Men (2): Derek Dickenscheidt, Carter Murphy. Women’s Basketball (1): Kaelin Immel. Men’s Cross Country (10): Ben Bi, Garrett Blenkush, Hunter Boyer, Aidan Boyle, Niko Fraser, Scott Johnson, Will Kitzhaber, Ben Leicht, Frank Rossi, Joesph Wittig. Women’s Cross Country (3): Mikayla Gallagher, Jenna Kill, Rebecca Wusinich. Football (3): Ben Peterson, Caden Blum, Caleb Rillos. Men’s golf (1): Max Hip. Women’s football (6): Camille Bych, Cassi Bych, Sydney Davis, Alex Giggie, Danielle Katz, Grace Sublette. Swimming and diving for women (13): Mason Brown, Shea Burcham, Lia Campbell, Megan DuMond, Kinzie Etzelmiller, Greer Johnson, Allison Langenburg, Madelyn Letendre, Shayla Markle, Kylie Stronko, Grace Treanor, Curi Von Schlag, Maddie Williams. Men’s tennis (4): Sean McKendree, Nick Vroman, Justin Waldman, Jase Wild. Women’s tennis (1): Hailey Stelse. Men’s Athletics and Field (15): Ben Bi, Garrett Blenkush, Hunter Boyer, Aiden Boyle, Niko Fraser, Sean Geither, Brian Hubbard, Philip Hundl, Scott Johnson, Will Kitzhaber, Ben Leicht, Brandon Lindner, Mitch Lipe, Frank Rossi, Joseph Wittig. Women’s Athletics Track (9): Mikayla Gallagher, Jenna Kill, Kathleen Medill, Kendra Middleton, Michelle Roca, Katie Thompson, Katie Van Havel, Erika Willis, Rebecca Wusinich. Volleyball (4): Andi Ahlers, Allie Griffith, Bailey Keith, Gabby Wilson.

