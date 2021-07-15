ECB braces for Covid chaos reaching Hundred and India Test series launch

India’s players have had a 20-day break since the end of the World Test Championship final, with some, including Pant, attending Euro 2020 matches and Wimbledon during that time. They are all now fully vaccinated and will have more PCR testing and daily lateral flow testing. At this point, it makes no sense for the Indian team to be too concerned about rising infection rates in the UK.

Last summer the England players were locked up in the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford for weeks, unable to leave the hotels as a strict bio-bubble kept the virus out but took its toll on the team.

Many have lived in bubbles on tour and at the IPL ever since. Mental health concerns are so great that the ECB has dropped the word bio-bubble because of its negative connotations. These players were given more freedom this summer, but three tested positive and only came out of their isolation on Tuesday. Another player who was involved with the original squad for the ODIs subsequently also tested positive.

Without the strict bio-restrictions there is a greater risk of Covid infections and while England were able to make a very effective third XI in white-ball cricket to play Pakistan there is nowhere near the same depth in the longer form.

We don’t want to lock up players in a way that makes it feel like the only role they play in their lives is to bat and pitch for whatever team they play for, Harrison said. That’s a bad place for us to be. We need to understand what it’s like to be a responsible employer, to get the best out of players.

That’s by treating them like adults, that’s by openly talking and communicating about how we can best mitigate the effects of this ongoing pandemic. The reality for international players is that this is just the next phase. This is followed by another stage and another. Then the Bangladesh tour, then the Pakistani, then the World Cup, then the Ashes.

There’s a sense that this assembly line just keeps going. We have to give the players that opportunity to be mentally fresh and that means working with the protocols in a way that delivers both of those things. That means you have to take some risk, but in return get the full support of players, the buy-in, the realization that you put their interests first and find ways to deal with them.

The counties seem determined at this point to go ahead with the Royal London Cup, but some have personally warned that they may have to call on club cricket players if they are hit by a Covid outbreak and put players in self-isolation. Derbyshire currently has 13 players self-isolating after a positive case. There will be a PCA meeting with county officials on Friday to discuss the situation.

The ECB had hoped for a special exemption from self-isolation before the rules change nationally on August 16 for vaccinated people, but it seems unlikely. The reality is that the guidelines were created by PHE, so we don’t have the ability to create new guidelines just for cricket that are not approved by PHE or the central government,” Harrison said.