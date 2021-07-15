Sports
Southland Announces 2021 Preseason All-Conference Football Teams – Crescent City Sports
Southeast leads with a total of 16 selections
FRISCO, Texas Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley and UIW quarterback Cameron Ward, the reigning winners of the Walter Payton and Jerry Rice Award respectively, will lead the 2021 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Conference Teams, announced on Thursday. The preseason all-conference teams are presented by Ready.
The Lions lead the way with a total of 16 selections, closely followed by the Cardinals with 15. Nicholls earn 11 preseason all-league nods and Northwestern State racks up nine slots. Houston Baptist and McNeese were each good for six spots.
The third Southland quarterback to take home the Walter Payton Award as the FCS Offensive Player of the Year, Kelley finished second nationally in passing yards (2662) and points responsible for (164) and was third among quarterbacks with seven hasty touchdowns. He was named to America’s first team by HERO Sports and Stats Perform and also ranked fourth in completion percentage (0.689) and completions per game (30).
Ward became the first Southland student athlete to win the Jerry Rice Award as FCS Freshman of the Year, led FCS signal callers in passing touchdowns (24) and points accounted for per game (26.3) and became National third in completions per game (30.5) and passing yards per game (376.7). The West Columbia, Texas native was crowned Southland Spring Freshman of the Year and twice named Stats Perform FCS National Freshman of the Week.
The large group of returning talent also includes Nicholls PJ Burkhalter, two-time defending Southland Offensive Lineman of the Year, and McNeese defender Isaiah Chambers, who finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award voting. Both were consensus across America last season.
The list of Spring All-Americans on the teams also includes UIW running back Kevin Brown, Southeastern defensive back Ferlando Jordan and Northwestern State linebacker Jomard Valsin.
Returning all-conference rosters from the previous season are automatically named after the pre-season all-conference teams and can advance to higher team slots if left by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted on by the head coaches of the leagues.
The preseason poll will be unveiled next Thursday, July 22 to kick off the Southland Conference Football Media Day 2021, presented by Levy Recognition and Ready.
First Team All-Conference Violation
Item.
Name
School
Class
residence
QB
Cole Kelley*
Southeast
sr.
Lafayette, La.
RB
Kevin Brown*
UIW
Mount Pleasant, SC
RB
Scooter Adams*
Northwestern State
jr.
Halletsville, Texas
TE/HB
David Mosley *
Nicholls
sr.
New Orleans, LA.
WR
Dai Jean Dixon*
Nicholls
sr.
New Orleans, LA.
WR
CJ Turner*
Southeast
R-Jr.
LaPlace, La.
WR
Robert Ferrel*
UIW
sr.
Sparks, Nev.
OL
PJ Burkhalter*
Nicholls
sr.
Franklinton, LA.
OL
Christian Hood*
Houston Baptist
So.
Marshall, Texas
OL
Jair Joseph*
Nicholls
sr.
Belle Rose, La.
OL
Jalen Call*
Southeast
jr.
Amory, ma’am.
OL
Evan Roussel*
Nicholls
So.
Gramercy, La.
horsepower
Mateo Rengifo *
Southeast
So.
Lawrenceville, Ga.
p
Austin Dunlap*
Southeast
So.
Slidell, La.
Defense for all first team conferences
Item.
Name
School
Class
residence
DL
Isaiah Rooms*
McNeese
Gr.
Houston, Texas
DL
Mason Kinsey*
McNeese
R-Jr.
Mansfield, Texas
DL
Cameron Preston*
UIW
sr.
Crowley, Texas
DL
Darrius Harry*
Southeast
R-Fr.
New Orleans, LA.
LB
Kelechi Anyalebechi *
UIW
sr.
Pearland, Texas
LB
Jomard Valsin *
Northwestern State
jr.
Port Arthur, Texas
LB
Alexis Ramos *
Southeast
sr.
Salinas, California.
DB
Patrick Wolfe*
Houston Baptist
sr.
St Amant, La.
DB
Ferlando Jordan*
Southeast
R-Jr.
Atlanta, GA.
DB
Kevin Moore III*
Nicholls
sr.
Lafayette, La.
DB
Andre Sam *
McNeese
sr.
Iowa, LA.
DB
Donnell Ward McGee*
Southeast
jr.
New Orleans, LA.
KR
CeCori tells*
UIW
sr.
Houston, Texas
PR
Robert Ferrel*
UIW
sr.
Sparks, Nev.
Second Team All-Conference Violation
Item.
Name
School
Class
residence
QB
Cameron district*
UIW
So.
West Columbia, Texas
RB
Julien gums*
Nicholls
sr.
New Orleans, LA.
RB
Dreshawn Minnie Weather
Houston Baptist
sr.
Mesquite, Texas
TE/HB
Damien Dawson*
Southeast
R-Sr.
Franklinton, LA.
WR
Austin Mitchell*
Southeast
R-Sr.
Plaquemine, La.
WR
KJ Franklin*
Nicholls
jr.
Prairieville, LA.
WR
Josh Matthews*
McNeese
sr.
Baton Rouge, LA.
OL
Ethan McMullan*
Southeast
sr.
Decatur, Mrs.
OL
Caleb Johnson*
UIW
sr.
Mount Pleasant, Texas
OL
Khalil Corbett-Canada*
Northwestern State
sr.
Harker Heights, Texas
OL
Rendon Miles character*
Southeast
sr.
New Orleans, LA.
OL
Drew Jones*
Southeast
sr.
Germans, L.
OL
Nash Jones*
UIW
So.
Nacogdoches, Texas
OL
Jacob Sell*
Northwestern State
jr.
Dallas, Texas
OL
Reid Francis*
UIW
R-Fr.
College Station, Texas
horsepower
Carson Mohr*
UIW
jr.
The Woodlands, Texas
p
Scotty Roblow*
Northwestern State
R-So.
Shreveport, LA.
Second Team All-Conference Defense
Item.
Name
School
Class
residence
DL
Blaine Hoover*
UIW
R-Sr.
Bedias, Texas
DL
Perry Hooks
Nicholls
So.
New Orleans, LA.
DL
according to Ijiyera
Houston Baptist
jr.
Corinth, Texas
DL
Philip Ossai
Houston Baptist
So.
Conroe, Texas
LB
Isaiah Paul*
UIW
R-So.
San Antonio, Texas
LB
Herman Christopher*
Southeast
So.
Plaquemine, La.
LB
JaQuay Pough
Northwestern State
sr.
Sherman, Texas
LB
Hayden Shaheen
Nicholls
fr.
Baton Rouge, LA.
LB
Brennan Young
Houston Baptist
jr.
Conroe, Texas
DB
Chris Joyce*
McNeese
jr.
Hampton, Ge.
DB
Shawn Holton*
UIW
jr.
Fort Worth, Texas
DB
Jack Henderson*
Southeast
fr.
Mandeville, LA.
DB
PJ Herrington*
Northwestern State
jr.
Natchez, Ms.
DB
Elliott Davison*
UIW
So.
Flint, Texas
DB
William Hooper*
Northwestern State
jr.
Montgomery, Ala.
KR
Donovan Duvernay*
Northwestern State
sr.
Garland, Texas
KR
Dontaze expensive*
Nicholls
sr.
Vacherie, La.
PR
Mason Pierce
McNeese
R-So.
Pearland, Texas
* Automatic selection; returning player for all conferences
