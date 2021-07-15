



Southeast leads with a total of 16 selections FRISCO, Texas Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley and UIW quarterback Cameron Ward, the reigning winners of the Walter Payton and Jerry Rice Award respectively, will lead the 2021 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Conference Teams, announced on Thursday. The preseason all-conference teams are presented by Ready. The Lions lead the way with a total of 16 selections, closely followed by the Cardinals with 15. Nicholls earn 11 preseason all-league nods and Northwestern State racks up nine slots. Houston Baptist and McNeese were each good for six spots. The third Southland quarterback to take home the Walter Payton Award as the FCS Offensive Player of the Year, Kelley finished second nationally in passing yards (2662) and points responsible for (164) and was third among quarterbacks with seven hasty touchdowns. He was named to America’s first team by HERO Sports and Stats Perform and also ranked fourth in completion percentage (0.689) and completions per game (30). Ward became the first Southland student athlete to win the Jerry Rice Award as FCS Freshman of the Year, led FCS signal callers in passing touchdowns (24) and points accounted for per game (26.3) and became National third in completions per game (30.5) and passing yards per game (376.7). The West Columbia, Texas native was crowned Southland Spring Freshman of the Year and twice named Stats Perform FCS National Freshman of the Week. The large group of returning talent also includes Nicholls PJ Burkhalter, two-time defending Southland Offensive Lineman of the Year, and McNeese defender Isaiah Chambers, who finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award voting. Both were consensus across America last season. The list of Spring All-Americans on the teams also includes UIW running back Kevin Brown, Southeastern defensive back Ferlando Jordan and Northwestern State linebacker Jomard Valsin. Returning all-conference rosters from the previous season are automatically named after the pre-season all-conference teams and can advance to higher team slots if left by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted on by the head coaches of the leagues. The preseason poll will be unveiled next Thursday, July 22 to kick off the Southland Conference Football Media Day 2021, presented by Levy Recognition and Ready. First Team All-Conference Violation Item. Name School Class residence QB Cole Kelley* Southeast sr. Lafayette, La. RB Kevin Brown* UIW Mount Pleasant, SC RB Scooter Adams* Northwestern State jr. Halletsville, Texas TE/HB David Mosley * Nicholls sr. New Orleans, LA. WR Dai Jean Dixon* Nicholls sr. New Orleans, LA. WR CJ Turner* Southeast R-Jr. LaPlace, La. WR Robert Ferrel* UIW sr. Sparks, Nev. OL PJ Burkhalter* Nicholls sr. Franklinton, LA. OL Christian Hood* Houston Baptist So. Marshall, Texas OL Jair Joseph* Nicholls sr. Belle Rose, La. OL Jalen Call* Southeast jr. Amory, ma’am. OL Evan Roussel* Nicholls So. Gramercy, La. horsepower Mateo Rengifo * Southeast So. Lawrenceville, Ga. p Austin Dunlap* Southeast So. Slidell, La. Defense for all first team conferences Item. Name School Class residence DL Isaiah Rooms* McNeese Gr. Houston, Texas DL Mason Kinsey* McNeese R-Jr. Mansfield, Texas DL Cameron Preston* UIW sr. Crowley, Texas DL Darrius Harry* Southeast R-Fr. New Orleans, LA. LB Kelechi Anyalebechi * UIW sr. Pearland, Texas LB Jomard Valsin * Northwestern State jr. Port Arthur, Texas LB Alexis Ramos * Southeast sr. Salinas, California. DB Patrick Wolfe* Houston Baptist sr. St Amant, La. DB Ferlando Jordan* Southeast R-Jr. Atlanta, GA. DB Kevin Moore III* Nicholls sr. Lafayette, La. DB Andre Sam * McNeese sr. Iowa, LA. DB Donnell Ward McGee* Southeast jr. New Orleans, LA. KR CeCori tells* UIW sr. Houston, Texas PR Robert Ferrel* UIW sr. Sparks, Nev. Second Team All-Conference Violation Item. Name School Class residence QB Cameron district* UIW So. West Columbia, Texas RB Julien gums* Nicholls sr. New Orleans, LA. RB Dreshawn Minnie Weather Houston Baptist sr. Mesquite, Texas TE/HB Damien Dawson* Southeast R-Sr. Franklinton, LA. WR Austin Mitchell* Southeast R-Sr. Plaquemine, La. WR KJ Franklin* Nicholls jr. Prairieville, LA. WR Josh Matthews* McNeese sr. Baton Rouge, LA. OL Ethan McMullan* Southeast sr. Decatur, Mrs. OL Caleb Johnson* UIW sr. Mount Pleasant, Texas OL Khalil Corbett-Canada* Northwestern State sr. Harker Heights, Texas OL Rendon Miles character* Southeast sr. New Orleans, LA. OL Drew Jones* Southeast sr. Germans, L. OL Nash Jones* UIW So. Nacogdoches, Texas OL Jacob Sell* Northwestern State jr. Dallas, Texas OL Reid Francis* UIW R-Fr. College Station, Texas horsepower Carson Mohr* UIW jr. The Woodlands, Texas p Scotty Roblow* Northwestern State R-So. Shreveport, LA. Second Team All-Conference Defense Item. Name School Class residence DL Blaine Hoover* UIW R-Sr. Bedias, Texas DL Perry Hooks Nicholls So. New Orleans, LA. DL according to Ijiyera Houston Baptist jr. Corinth, Texas DL Philip Ossai Houston Baptist So. Conroe, Texas LB Isaiah Paul* UIW R-So. San Antonio, Texas LB Herman Christopher* Southeast So. Plaquemine, La. LB JaQuay Pough Northwestern State sr. Sherman, Texas LB Hayden Shaheen Nicholls fr. Baton Rouge, LA. LB Brennan Young Houston Baptist jr. Conroe, Texas DB Chris Joyce* McNeese jr. Hampton, Ge. DB Shawn Holton* UIW jr. Fort Worth, Texas DB Jack Henderson* Southeast fr. Mandeville, LA. DB PJ Herrington* Northwestern State jr. Natchez, Ms. DB Elliott Davison* UIW So. Flint, Texas DB William Hooper* Northwestern State jr. Montgomery, Ala. KR Donovan Duvernay* Northwestern State sr. Garland, Texas KR Dontaze expensive* Nicholls sr. Vacherie, La. PR Mason Pierce McNeese R-So. Pearland, Texas * Automatic selection; returning player for all conferences

