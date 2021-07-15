Tennis skills stalled? 4 training gadgets to make yours the next Djokovic . to make





AFTER COVID-19 changed the world in 2020, Alexandra Avila was one of many Americans seeking the socially distancing rescue of their local tennis courts. During the pandemic, the publicist moved from Manhattan to sleepy Nyack in upstate New York and picked up a racket for the first time in an attempt to work his way out of the long grass of the lockdown.

I saw these tennis courts just steps from my new home and struck up a conversation with a coach through the fence one morning, said Ms. Avila, 34, who works in the luxury travel industry. The next day I was on the track at 5:30 am for my first lesson, and I haven’t looked back since. I have completely fallen in love with the sport… I now have three rackets.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What helps you improve your tennis game? Join the conversation below. According to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) the governing body for the sport in the USMs. The story of Avila is a common story. The organization pumped $50 million into local clubs and courts during the pandemic, and that investment is now paying off as the sport enjoys what USTA Managing Director of Engagement and Services Mickey Maule describes as a golden age for novices. However, Mr Maule warned that one thing that all students of the sport will eventually hit (aside from balls) are plateaus, especially if they are one of the restlessly competitive of the estimated 4 million new and returning tennis players in America in 2020, according to the USTA. Whether it’s your double-handed backhand or your topspin serve, at some point you’ll run into a temporary roadblock. We asked Ms. Avila and three other typical players to share their learning curve frustrations and then, under the guidance of tennis experts, identified the gadgets best designed to get around them. Because as grand slam great Martina Navratilova once noted, whoever said it doesn’t count whether you win or lose, probably counts lost. I know a strong one-handed backhand will give me an advantage, but I haven’t mastered it. Is there anything that can help me? Brennwyn Romano, 32, Dallas, Texas The main difference between two-handed and one-handed backhands is wrist strength, said USTA director of engagement and services Mickey Maule, who called wrist strength a vastly underrated part of your tennis game. The Powerball gyroscope can help you build that up and quickly strengthen your racket grip. The portable gizmo includes a rotor that spins at up to 300 revolutions per second, powered by simply turning your wrist. The faster you spin (use a rudder motion), the more the Powerball fights back and the stronger your wrist and forearm become. From $28, rpmpower.com My service is usable, but I’d like to make it faster, more accurate, and harder to return. Alexandra Avila, 34, Nyack, NY Total Serves rubber Servemaster helps you break down your all-important service move from the comfort of your own home. The brainchild of former pro player Lisa Dodson, the humble gadget is essentially a weighted replica of a racket handle and balls that you swing like the real thing to perfect smooth movement and build strength, especially when you’re using it a bit. try to use minutes every day, said Mr. Maule. The tool comes in one, two and three ball versions (it’s best to work on) and has grip marks to aid in accurate hand placement. A series of free online videos guide you through exercises. from $40, thetotalserve.com

I’d like to improve my accuracy into the corners: it’s an easy-to-miss shot, but a very valuable one. Brynn Wheeler, 28, Denver, Colorado. Hitting the ball into the hard-to-reach corners of the field is a risky strategy with a potentially huge payoff, as the shot is notoriously difficult for a partner to return. It’s also equally difficult to master, as players practicing alone often struggle to determine whether a close shot is in or out of court from the other side of the field. A portable In/Out Line Call device that acts as a line judge during solo training sessions will solve that. The camera is attached to a net post and is accurate to the millimeter and flashes red or green within a fraction of a second, so you can focus on your target. $275, inout.tennis Consistency is my problem, especially in terms of service return. I know I can hit the ball well if I position myself well, but I would like to do this more often. Tom Cartmale, 42, Costa Mesa, California As with most sports, practice makes perfect in tennis. But there are ways to get perfect faster and a big part is the ball machine you train with. Portable machines are becoming more affordable and easy to use, and many of the latest 200-ball models will fit easily in the trunk of your car. But the real asset is the Spinshot Remote Watch. Forget looking down a barrage of random ball bombs or sprinting back and forth across the field to change settings. When training, a tennis ball machine is your best friend, so the more you can control it and hone your drills into winning patterns rather than random strokes, the better, said Mr. Maule. Via click commands, this streamlined wrist piece controls many models built from 2020 onwards. So you can practice a specific shot over and over until you get it right, before tapping your wrist and moving on to the next one. $135,rpmpower.com The Wall Street Journal is not compensated by retailers that are listed in its articles as outlets for products. Listed retailers are often not the only points of sale.

