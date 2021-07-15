Former Grizzly To Play Missouri State Hockey – Revelstoke Review





Cody Flann completed his Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) career with the Revelstoke Grizzlies after the 2019/20 season. He thought he was done playing hockey after his three seasons with the Grizzlies, but as he went through the pandemic last year, his passion was rekindled. Whistler’s product didn’t enjoy its online studies and was looking for something good to happen. His breakthrough came thanks to friend Noah Brusse, a former Princeton Posse, who was traded to the North Van Wolf Pack last season. Brusse, who netted a goal and six points in five games, signed to play with Missouri State Hockey this fall. Brusse linked Flann with coach Jeremy Law to get the same opportunity and will play together this fall. “I’m just really looking forward to playing hockey again,” says Flann. “I contacted the coach and he immediately said, ‘Yes, sure, if you want to come here, no problem.’ The process has begun.” Flann is confident that his adjustment to the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1 will go well. He just needs to focus on his fitness. While visiting the campus in Springfield, Miss., Flann looks forward to networking with people on the film program. He is also excited to travel across the US When he hits the ice for the Ice Bears, Flann plans to bring the same hard-working, non-stop pain in the butt approach that helped him rack up 151 regular season points in 119 games for the Grizzlies. He added 33 points in 43 playoff games. “I’m proud of that and don’t really chirp. I let my game speak for itself,” says Flann, who won a KIJHL and Cyclone Taylor Cup championship. Flann says the KIJHL has helped him develop into the player he is because it is a tough competition with a lot of travel. He remembers the battles the Grizzlies fought against teams in his rookie season (2017-18). “There was hatred for each other. That’s something I really liked about it, it’s just so intense,” says Flann. “I love that, it’s so much fun and helps when you win. I am very happy with my years in the KIJHL.” Flanne’s time with the Grizzlies will stay with him as he had a wonderful family who treated him well and he loved his teammates. “You need a lot of skill in a team to win, but you also need the brotherhood aspect,” he says. “I think we really had that. It’s a big part of my life and I’m very grateful.” @RevelstokeRevue

KIJHLRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies

