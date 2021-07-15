Riverside Park bids over budget | News





The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has received two bids for the upcoming Riverside Park project. However, both were too high, meaning the Parks Board will either need to make some improvements or figure out how to secure additional funding to move forward with current plans. So, after opening the sealed bids Wednesday, the group chose to take them in advice. The Plymouth-based Michiana Contractings bid came in at $684,500 for the park improvements and $28,500 for the fencing basketball court. Meanwhile, Logansports Deichman had bids of $565,900 for the total park plan and $22,950 for basketball and fencing. The Parks & Recreation Department received $250,000 as part of a land and water conservation grant through the National Park Services and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. In addition, the Cass County Redevelopment Commission has set aside $125,000 and the County Economic Development Income Tax Fund [CEDIT] has provided an additional $125,000 for the Riversides project. Additional financial support to be used for the work has brought the total money to $550,000, said administrator Jan Fawley. But since both bids were above that amount, we may need to bid again once we change plans. However, if the board chose to accept the Deichmans figure, Fawley suggested alternative ways to get the extra $16,000 to keep the rate. One idea, she said, would be to take dollars out of the playground budget. Another option is to ask the municipality for financing. If either scenario were acceptable, the board would not have to go through another bidding process. In addition to a fitness court to be added to Riverside, site improvements include adding pickleball and basketball courts west of the Dentzel Carousel building. The pickleball courts can range in size from 30 feet by 60 feet, allowing two or four players to use a paddleball to hit a ball over a net, combining the elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. And despite some delay due to this situation, Fawley said she would like to have electricity sooner or later. Likewise, she said Logansport Police will continue to help monitor the 13-acre park for vandals. A major problem recently, she said, is that the vandalism is being addressed. And with additional patrols in the area, hopefully it will make a difference, she said. AUCTION MONEY The Parks Department received more than $11,400 from the public auction held last month. Fawley said she would like the money in the general fund so that gasoline, oil and mulch purchases can be made. It can take up to six weeks for a money transfer to take place. SPECIAL OFFICERS The board passed a resolution allowing donations to the Cass County Special Officers, a group of volunteers who direct traffic and assist during public events such as the July 4th celebration. The passage allows the board to have a general policy that can be followed when they want to donate or pay a group for their services. NON-RETURN FUND Fawley reported that the department has a funding shortfall of $21,600 based on last year’s lack of financial support due to the pandemic. It would therefore like to have additional credits for the non-repayable operating fund. $10,000 of that amount would be set aside for Christmas in the Park. She said she was seeking dollars from the County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) fund that would be repaid by the CARES ACT monies the city will receive. The board approved her request.

