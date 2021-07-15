ECB chief says no strict bubble for India-England series Cricket News





LONDON: ECB chief Tom Harrison said on Thursday that no strict bio-bubble will be imposed for the upcoming India-England test series, despite multiple COVID-19 cases in both teams ahead of the game, which starts on August 4.

Two positives were discovered in the Indian camp ahead of their exhibition game in Durham, while England had to field a backup in the series against Pakistan after finding multiple positives in the squad after the previous series against Sri Lanka.

Overall, cases are also increasing in the UK with more than 42,000 infections reported on Wednesday.

Harrison believes players and other stakeholders should learn to live with COVID-19.

“We’re in a different scenario than 12 months ago or even six months ago, really with regard to how we’re dealing with Covid. We’re really trying to learn how to live with it and create safe environments for people as opposed to bio-secure. environments,” said Harrison by Cricbuzz.

“There’s a huge difference between the two. Players are just fed up with bio-security and bubbles and that language we’re so used to using. It’s had such a detrimental impact on players’ mental health, time away from families We just won’t be able to serve such an environment in the future.

“We have to learn how to deal with Covid. We will now be living with it for the foreseeable future, so mitigation is the word rather than prevention. We think we have enough protocols built in now to try and mitigate the impact of frankly unavoidable infections.”

Harrison said it is important to ensure that the entire squad does not have to be replaced, as in the series against Pakistan.

“I think there we are trying to prevent entire teams from being taken out of circulation because of one or two local infections.

“So we’re working really hard to make sure those protocols are in place for the rest of the season. We’ve communicated these protocols to the different camps and different teams as well as the international and provincial environment,” Harrison said.

Even the close contacts have to isolate for 10 days according to government guidelines.

Can that period be shortened?

“We talk to the government all the time. The reality is that the guidelines are set by Public Health England so we don’t have the ability to create new guidelines for cricket that are not approved by PHE or the central government.

“So we live with the current guidelines, but it’s not impossible to work within the context of those guidelines to have a successful environment,” he added.

