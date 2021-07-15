Ads About Uniforms Could Happen In College Football This Fall





ARLINGTON, TX — Name, image, and likeness have opened up countless opportunities for student-athletes to benefit in college that were previously untapped. One way college football fans could see that manifesto on Saturdays in 2021? Advertisements on player shirts. Greg Burks, the Big 12 Coordinator of Officials, said Thursday that there is now a gray area in NCAA rules that allows a player to place an endorsement on their uniform. “The NCAA now has a 16-square-inch, four-inch by four-inch patch approved for any feel you want to hold onto,” Burks said after his presentation of the rules at Big 12 Media Days. “So unity, whatever it is, and the individual player can wear that. Not everyone has to wear that. “So if you ask me about NIL, if (a player) wants to put (a sponsor), is he entitled? Who screens whether that is correct? I don’t have those answers.” Burks recognized how palatable such a deal would be for any athlete, as it is something he would consider himself if he were in that position. “I do know that if I could put a patch on (my jersey), and you pay me 100 grand for that patch, I’d look into it,” he said. “But the rules are pretty specific about what goes on the uniform.” For now, Burks said the decision can be made by the on-field umpire, who may have to send himself to Burks at the Big 12 replay center. On game day, calls can go even higher up the chain, Burks said, to the Big 12 Commissioner’s office, illustrating how broad all NIL rules are at the moment. The line may blur further when it comes to on-field celebrations. Burks highlighted taunting as a point of emphasis for Big 12 officials this season. The goal is to promote team celebrations rather than celebrations that shine the light on just an individual player. The whole issue of NIL turning into game days has not been formally raised, Burks said. It’s not something he would want to legislate, but there are two sides to any celebration, he said. “We don’t want any party penalties, but you always have to remember that when that kid behaves like that, the coach on the other sidelines looks at it and says, ‘How come that isn’t a foul?’ ” he said. Like the rest of the NIL rules, college football is uncharted waters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma/football/advertisements-on-uniforms-could-happen-in-college-football-this-fall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos