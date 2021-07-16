NHL trade rumors; jandel; Bruins And Hall Closed?

The NHL trading market is heating up and the Boston Bruins are expected to be in the midst of the madness. Does Brandon Carlo’s signing on Wednesday mean that the Blue Line renewal is about to begin?

Are the Boston Bruins closing in on extra time for winger Taylor Hall, who could become an unrestricted free agent on July 28?

Defender Keith Yandle has long been associated with the Boston Bruins in NHL trade rumors. Well, with the Florida Panthers buying out Yandle on Wednesday, let the Yandle to the Bruins NHL Free Agency rumors begin!

BHN friend Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reports that the Boston Bruins are approaching extra time for winger Taylor Hall.

Hearing Taylor Hall return to… #NHLBrown goes in that direction. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 15, 2021

Kevin McGran, a longtime friend and fellow celiac fellow, says the Boston Bruins are one of several teams looking to acquire the rights to Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman before he reaches unlimited free agency on July 28. (Toronto Star)

As mentioned above, the Boston Bruins locked up defender Brandon Carlo on Wednesday on a six-year, $24.6 million contract extension. (Boston Hockey Now)

My partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty, says Carlo’s signing could signal that Boston Bruins’ blue line dominoes will fall into place. (Boston Hockey Now)

Is recently bought out defender Ryan Suter a no-brainer for the Boston Bruins to sign? Haggs thinks so, and I usually agree with him. (Boston Hockey Now)

Kevan Miller’s body has had enough and unfortunately he had to announce his retirement on Wednesday. When I first heard the news, I must admit I was emotional. Miller was a true warrior on the ice and a class act off it. I immediately thought back to this story I wrote for his high school alma mater, The Berkshire School, on his rather unique journey to the NHL. Congratulations on a great career Kevan! (Berkshire Bulletin)

Our man in FLA, George Richards with the newscaster about the Keith Yandle acquisition. (Florida hockey now)

After buying out Yandle, the Panthers made a number of signings, signing defender Gus Forsling and sending Anthony Duclair on new contracts. (Florida hockey now)

Suter is in HIGH demand, it seems. Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher spent a few years as the Wild GM. The Flyers need defenders. Is this a competition? (Philadelphia hockey now)

Sources told the National Hockey fam that goalkeeper Brian Elliott is likely heading towards free agency. Here’s the scoop. (Philadelphia hockey now)

Another first for CHN. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare gets a free agency on July 28. (Colorado hockey now)

Here’s a fun onebets for the expansion draw. Evgeny Svechnikov is the betting favorite to be the Detroit Red Wing, selected by the Seattle Kraken. (Detroit Hockey Now)

Want to see the Islanders’ new arena? Our staff got the tour, and it is definitely NOT the Colosseum. (NJI hockey now)

For our prospect watchers and WBS Penguins fans, you’ve seen Washington Capitals prospect Beck Malenstyn. He’s back from an Achilles tendon injury, but can he compete for a spot on the roster? (Washington hockey now)

NHL Trade, Marry, Exhibit? Brent Burns, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc. If you’re a hockey podcast buff, this is fun. (San Jose Hockey now)

Should the Pittsburgh Penguins protect Jeff Carter in the expansion draft? The PHN Debate Series Begins Our Dan Kingerski vs. notable sports radio presenters. Also take part in the reader survey. Protect Carter, yes or no? (Now Pittsburgh Hockey)

More Penguins content from Dan: What are the chances of the Pens landing one of these potential UFAs? (Now Pittsburgh Hockey)

After helping lead the Montreal Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup final in 28 years, has captain Shea Webers’ career suddenly come to an end? (Sports net)

Former UMaine star goalkeeper Ben Bishop has waived his move ban with the Dallas Stars ahead of the NHL Expansion Draft. If the Seattle Kraken don’t select him, could he be the veteran goalkeeper the Boston Bruins are looking for? (Dallas News)