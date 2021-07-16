Milly Tapper heads Para-Table Tennis Tokyo team





The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist is one of 11 para table tennis players selected for the Australian Paralympic team for the Tokyo Games.

Paralympics Australia has named 11 para table tennis team members to the Australian Paralympic Team leading the way with Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Melissa Tapper. Tapper, who won bronze as an able-bodied competitor at the 2014 Commonwealth Games of Glasgow, made history at the Rio 2016 Games, becoming the first Australian to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games and has been re-selected for both Games in Tokyo. The addition of three multiple gold medal-winning former China representatives to Australia’s para table tennis team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has helped raise the standard of the entire team as it strives to bring our countries the first gold medal in the sport. achieve in nearly 40 years. Ma Lin, Lina Leic and Qian Yang who together have 10 Paralympic gold and six silver medals were among the 11 players confirmed for Tokyo by Paralympics Australia on Monday in a ceremony held at a distance. The squad also includes co-captain of the Australian Paralympic team Damage of bull, a former wheelchair tennis world Nr. 1 who will play at her seventh Paralympic Games, and Sam of one, whose silver medal in the singles Class 11 classification in Rio was the first Australian medal in Para table tennis since Terry Biggs won gold in 1984. You couldn’t wish for a better team, said Joel Coughlan, one of three team captains alongside Tapper and Nathan Pellissier. We have Milly, who plays in both the Olympics and the Paralympics. We have Danni, who has a tremendous amount of experience. She is incredible to talk to and learn from. You have myself and Nathan, the other two captains who haven’t been to a Paralympic Games before, but we’ve been part of the team for a long time. I’ve been with the Australian squad since 2009 and it’s great to see the whole squad develop and grow. The professionalism of the whole group is now very impressive.

Australian Team Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin said: There was a lot of competition for places in this squad, so every selected player should be very proud. However, I know that they will feel that their work is just beginning. There is a strong desire among the players and staff to turn all that hard work into Paralympic-level success. I welcome our 11 para table tennis players to the Australian Paralympic Team and look forward to supporting them throughout the campaign. Australian Para-Table Tennis Paralympics Team

With thanks Paralympic Games Australia and Table tennis Australia.

