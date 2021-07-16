Broncos open Charleston Classic against St. Bonaventure





CHARLESTON, SC Boise State men’s basketball will face St. Bonaventure in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, ESPN Events announced on Thursday, featuring the release of the tournament bracket. The first round will take place on Thursday, November 18, followed by later rounds on Friday and Sunday. All matches are broadcast on the ESPN Networks. Boise State and St. Bonaventure will face off in the first game of the tournament at 2pm ET/midday MT on ESPN2. The Bonnies return all five starters from last year’s Atlantic-10 regular season and tournament champions and have been ranked in multiple top-25 preseason polls. Boise State holds a 1-0 all-time series lead, beating St. Bonaventure in the semifinals of the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic. Fans interested in participating in the Broncos in Charleston can sign up to learn more about tickets, travel packages, and opportunities to interact with the student-athletes and staff during the week of the tournament. The Broncos will face Clemson of Temple on the second day of the tournament. The other side of the bracket features first-round matchups of Marquette against Ole Miss and West Virginia against Elon. Boise State has never met Clemson, Ole Miss, Temple of West Virginia in men’s basketball. Six of the eight teams in the field finished the 2020-21 season in the top 100 in the NCAA NET Rankings, including Boise State at 53. Boise State has 12 returnees in 2021-22, including three starters and two All-Mountain West rosters from a year ago. A school record of seven Broncos last season averaged at least eight points per game. Five of them will return to the Blues and Oranges this year, marking the most returnees who averaged at least eight points per game since 1983-84 the year before. head coach Leon Rice begins his 12th season at the helm. Rice is the all-wins in Boise State men’s basketball history and has led the Broncos to six postseason national tournaments, including the first two major NCAA tournament bids in the program’s history. The 2021 Charleston Classic is the seventh major early-season tournament in nine years for Boise State (2019 Diamond Head Classic; 2018 Cayman Islands Classic; 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off at Myrtle Beach; 2016 Charleston Classic; 2015 Wooden Legacy; 2013 Diamond Head Classic). The Broncos were also scheduled to compete in the 2020 Orlando Invitational before the event was canceled. This will be a return trip to the Holy City as Boise State previously competed in the 2016 Charleston Classic. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic All Tournament Ticketsare now for sale. Until August 20, fans can purchase Premium Lower Chairback seats for $163 (normally $178) or Lower Bleker/Upper Level for $118 (normally $183) at a discount. All seats for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic are general admission, divided into those two levels. Single session tickets go on sale in October, subject to availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as Premium Lower Sideline tickets have sold out before October for the past three years. Tickets are available atwww.CharlestonClassic.comor by calling the College of Charleston box office at (843) 953-2632.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://broncosports.com/news/2021/7/15/mens-basketball-broncos-to-open-charleston-classic-against-st-bonaventure.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos