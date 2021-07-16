ASU Hockeys Four to Blossom in 2021-22: Matthew Kopperud





The performance of the Arizona States freshman class was a major storyline throughout the 2020-21 season. In the midst of a very frustrating campaign for the team in general, the Sun Devils freshman players gave a glimmer of hope, and no freshman made a bigger impact than right winger Matthew Kopperud. The Denver native immediately established himself as a prolific goalscorer, scoring 12 goals in his first 16 NCAA games and briefly leading all college hockey in goals. Although he faded at the end of the season, Kopperud still finished the year as ASU’s top scorer with 13 goals and 19 points. Kopperud’s performance as a freshman offered only a glimpse of what lay ahead. Despite playing on the third-line for most of the season, he was able to score at the rate of nearly every point per game, and accounted for seven of the teams’ 14 power play goals a year. Kopperud will have the chance to take on a bigger role next season, and his numbers are likely to improve with more Ice Age. While Kopperud has the potential to become a dominant scorer at the college level, he will need to work on his consistency to get there. It’s not uncommon for young players to be streaky, but Kopperud took things to a whole new level as a freshman. He got off to a stormy start to the year, including four multi-goal games, before falling into a long slump from which he didn’t make it out until the final game of the season. It may take some time for consistency to show, but a 20-goal second season is quite possible if he makes even minor progress. In many ways, the 2021-22 season will be a changing of the guard for the state of Arizona. With players like Johnny Walker entering their senior year of eligibility, the underclass teams will have to take a step forward to ensure the team remains competitive for years to come. Kopperud is likely to succeed Walker as the team’s top scoring option after this season, and if he makes the necessary improvements, he could be just as effective in that role.

