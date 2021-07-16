2021 World Table Tennis Championships set for launch in Houston

(Courtesy of ITTF)
Houston, in the United States, will host the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, which will be the first time in America and the first outside of Europe and Asia since 1939. Dating back to 1926, it will showcase the world’s best table tennis players.
This most historic event in Table Tennis will kick off from November 23-29. Fans can attend the event with tickets going on sale in August.
The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) flagship tournament has, for the first time, a revamped and expanded format and will feature 128 players in singles (men and women) and 64 pairs in each of the doubles competitions (men’s doubles, women’s doubles). , Mixed Doubles) compete in a straight knockout format.
