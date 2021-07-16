SoCon Announces 2020-21 Academic Roll of Honor





SPARTANBURG, SC –A total of 210 Western Carolina student athletes were honored when the Southern Conference released its academic honors list for the 2020-21 academic year on Thursday. A competition record of 2,740 student athletes from the 10 member institutions and 16 member members earned the award. A total of 210 Western Carolina student athletes were honored when the Southern Conference released its academic honors list for the 2020-21 academic year on Thursday. A competition record of 2,740 student athletes from the 10 member institutions and 16 member members earned the award. Western Carolina football led all Catamount teams on the honor roll with 37 student athletes, while women’s football followed closely with 27. Catamount women’s tennis brought all nine members to the list. “Congratulations to the honor roll recipients,” said SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus. “These student-athletes really understand that the student part comes first. Special thanks go to coaches, academic staff and educators who have supported these student-athletes in their school success.” The academic honors list came about in 1988-89 when SoCon’s athletic directors instituted the award as a way of recognizing the league’s outstanding student-athletes. The academic honors list consists of student-athletes who have competed in varsity sports and an average of 3.0 points or higher for the academic year posted, were eligible for the entire academic year and were on the final selection lists. The award is different from the academic award for all conferences, which was announced on Wednesday, which is determined by cumulative GPA and includes an eligibility requirement. Of the 2,740 student athletes on the list, a record 785 earned the Commissioner’s Medal, awarded to student athletes who achieved a year-round GPA of 3.8 or higher, and a record 264 achieved perfect 4.0 GPAs. This year’s total honors roll selection is 94 higher than last year’s previous high water mark of 2,646, while there were 75 more student athletes earning Commissioner’s Medals and 35 more 4.0s than last year. Mercer led the league with 336 members on the honors list, while Samford came in second with 288 and ETSU came in third with 249. Each of the 10 full members of the SoCon had at least 182 student athletes on the list, eight of them surpassing 200. Western Carolina had 61 student athletes who earned the Commissioner Medal, while 16 Catamounts finished the 2019-20 academic year with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Western Carolina student athletes with a 4.0 for the 2020-21 academic year: Dylan Abernethy (football), Clay Summers (men’s cross country/athletics), Morgan Maddaluna (softball), Sydney Carlson (volleyball), Julia Gardon (volleyball), Caroline Perret (volleyball), Eden Punch (volleyball), Lauren LaPlant (women’s basketball), Audrey Meyers (women’s basketball), Jamie Blaylock (women’s cross country/athletics), Shannon Greenwood (women’s football), Maggie Lloyd (women’s football), Carli Deehr (women’s tennis) and Hoda Habib (women’s tennis). Western Carolina had four student athletes who earned CoSIDA Academic All-District III and one was honored on the prestigious CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team list Lauren LaPlant (women’s basketball), Matt Halvorsen (men’s basketball), Merry Gebel (volleyball), and Daniel Walsh (baseball). Football had the most student athletes on the list with 411, followed by men’s lacrosse with 240 and women’s soccer and women’s cross country/track & field with 234. The honor roll includes all 22 SoCon-sponsored sports and the non-sponsored sports such as swimming and diving, water polo, triathlon and beach volleyball.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2021/7/15/general-socon-announces-2020-21-academic-honor-roll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos