Pacific Coast Youth Football League to host clinic on Saturday

The Pacific Coast Youth Football League is preparing for its inaugural season as an organization. The league will host a clinic at San Luis Obispo High School on Saturday from 9:30 PM to noon.

San Luis Obispo High head coach Pat Johnston believes that starting young will make you a better player in the long run.

“I’ve always believed that playing tackle football at a young age is a positive thing, it allows these kids to gain social awareness and get an idea of ​​what it means to be on the pitch when the clashes start.” not so high in impact. It helps when they go to high school, they know how to block, tackle… It keeps them healthier in the long run,” said the coach.

Former Mission Prep soccer player and current Miami Dolphin Patrick Laird will be at the skills camp Saturday to help lead the athletes.

“There are so many valuable lessons that youth football can offer, what I’m excited about is the continued increase in safety in the game, we teach kids to tackle better, the technology in the helmets is better. It’s a great experience for children to come out here and have fun and then learn to play football in a safe way,” added Laird.

On Saturday, athletes will have the opportunity to immerse themselves more in youth football here on the central coast.

“Saturday will be a great opportunity to experience what our program is about, it’s the restart of youth football here on the central coast, players, coaches, meeting Patrick Laird, it will be a chance for everyone to see what happens, League coach Tom Franciskovich siad.