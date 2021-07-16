Hockey-Belgium determined to improve silver at Rio Games





Hockey – 2015 Unibet EuroHockey Championships – Lee Valley Hockey Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – 22/8/15. Arthur van Doren from Belgium in action. Mandatory mention: Action Images / Peter Cziborra. Livepic.

July 15 (Reuters) – There were few things more annoying to Belgian hockey player Arthur van Doren than the expression that you have to lose a final before you win one. What was an attempt to comfort Van Doren after his team had to settle for the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics only caused his blood to boil. But the 26-year-old defender, twice named hockey player of the year, reluctantly admits there is a grain of truth in it. He and his teammates have recovered from the disappointment of a 4-2 loss to Argentina in the gold medal match to win the World Cup two years later and will start the 12-team Tokyo Olympics as favorites. I found that annoying, but there is a grain of truth in it. Losing makes you a little bit more hungry, it forces you to train and work a little harder and I think we got some experience from that game, he told Reuters in an interview. It ended up being a difficult moment, because of course you want to win, but a very good lesson for the future. Since Rio, Belgium has grown stronger, winning the World Cup in India, then a first-ever European title in 2019 and this year ProLeague, a round-robin competition involving the nine best hockey countries in the world. RED LIONS The silver medal from the Rio Games was the incentive to move on to better things. It is of course a very nice memory, but we have also kept it as fuel for tournaments afterwards, for example the World Cup and the Europeans, said Van Doren. The Belgian Red Lions are reaping the benefits of an ambitious talent identification program launched more than a decade ago that has catapulted the small country into the rankings of the world’s best. It’s not often that a generation produces five or six really top hockey players. Probably every generation has one or two, but not four, five or even six (which have become the backbone of the Red Lions at this point), he added. Olympic gold would be the icing on the cake. You have to be realistic, there are maybe four to five really good contenders for the gold, so in hockey these days if you’re not 100% you’re going to lose to a lot of teams, he added. It will be an interesting tournament with the virus, the protocols, the heat. We will focus on our process and the things we think we need to do to be successful. “If we end up being successful, great if we don’t, we certainly did everything we could.” Written by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

