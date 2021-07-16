



STANFORD, California. Stanford women’s rowing ended a memorable year with a highly successful campaign on the water, finishing second in the NCAA Championships and Pac-12 Championships. Race to the finish The 2021 NCAA championships were forced to be decided in a tiebreak as Stanford topped the table with 126 points with Texas and Washington. Texas earned the national title by winning the varsity eight, while Stanford defeated Washington in the varsity eight to finish second overall. The team’s second-place finish is Stanford’s best since he also finished second in 2011. The varsity eight last finished second in 2017, while the varsity four finished second in each of the last two championship regattas. The second varsity, who also claimed silver, had its best finish since winning the race in 2011. Varsity Four wins at Pac-12s The four varsity four took their first Pac-12 title since 2014, and Stanford women’s rowing took second overall at the Pac-12 Championships, held on May 16 in Lake Natoma. The four varsity four recorded a wire-to-wire victory, earning only the second conference win in program history in the category. The Cardinal doubled his lead in the last 500 meters, winning by 12 seconds over Washington. The varsity eight finished second for the sixth year in a row, while the second and third varsity eights each took their own second-place results. Many medals for McGinley

Grace McGinley , who was part of the varsity four winning boat at Pac-12s and the runner-up varsity eight at NCAAs, received national recognition for her work in the classroom. First, the Westport, Connecticut native was hailed as the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, where she became the fifth rower in program history to earn the honor. She then went on to earn the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, which is presented to the student athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average participating in the finals for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships. McGinley is a three-time major at Stanford in Comparative Literature, Classics, and Film and Media Studies. national Recognition Five Stanford women’s rowers have been named 2021 Pocock All-America Athletes, as announced by the College Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA). rowers Esther Briz Zamorano , Kaitlyn Kynast , Kelsey McGinley , Meg Saunders and mate Nicole Pocher all claimed first team honours. Also on the water, 18 women rowers were successful and were named CRCA National Scholar-Athletes. Tokyo Bound Three alumnae will represent their country in Tokyo this summer at the Olympic Games. Grace Luczak (four) and Alie Rusher (quadruple sculls) will compete for the United States, while Stephanie Grauer (four) will compete for Canada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2021/7/15/year-in-review-womens-rowing.aspx

