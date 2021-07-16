Legendary Kapil Dev dons batting gloves and picks up cricket bat after centuries in India’s battle against Covid-19: Watch | Cricket





The legendary Kapil Dev wore batting gloves and picked up a cricket bat after centuries as the country’s first captain to win the World Cup took part in India’s fight against Covid-19. In an advertisement by Nissan India, Kapil stressed the need to wash hands as the country seeks to end the dreaded virus. “Gain the confidence to beat Corona out of the country. Legendary cricketer @therealkapildev shares his strategy to face the most dangerous bouncer India has ever seen,” the leading car brand tweeted. In the ad, Kapil emphasized the importance of gloves while hitting and keeping wicket. Likewise, the former India captain underlined the importance of hand washing not to be forgotten as India battles Covid-19. “A fast ball can injure you. That’s why we say: ‘stay protected’. When hitting or holding, we always wear gloves. Here’s a way to protect yourself against the Coronavirus. Wash your hands with soap or disinfect them often to keep keep yourself safe. Because this dangerous Corona ball could come your way at any time,” Kapil said in the video, which featured Support Team India, followed by the hashtag #IndiavsCorona. In another video posted, Kapil was seen holding a corona-shaped ball. “The pandemic is the toughest competition India has ever experienced. To help us better prepare and be ready for this challenge, Nissan India has brought in our legendary Indian captain, @therealkapildev. Here’s what our champion has to say has about us getting ready:,” it tweeted. “I’ve played a lot of do-or-die games in my career. I’ve won a few. I’ve lost a few. But this one is the most dangerous of them all, the coronavirus match. We thought we were the first innings against the coronavirus, but it came back with a vengeance in the second innings, Kapil said. “As dangerous as the opponent is, we must be prepared and safe to win the match. Get ready to beat Corona.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/kapil-dev-dons-batting-gloves-wears-helmet-and-picks-up-cricket-bat-after-ages-in-india-s-fight-against-covid-19-watch-101626358029206.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos