Tennis-Djokovic confirms he will participate in Tokyo Games





Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Great Britain – July 11, 2021 Serb Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his final match against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini Pool via REUTERS/David Gray

July 16 (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in the Tokyo Olympics as the Serb remains on track to win the Golden Slam in tennis. Djokovic completed the third leg en route to the Golden Slam last weekend as he added the Wimbledon title to his Australian Open and Roland Garros victories in 2021. No one has ever won four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year, with Germany’s Steffi Graf the only player to complete the feat in 1988. After winning at Wimbledon, Djokovic said he was “50-50” about participating in the July 23-Aug. 8 Games in response to the organizers’ decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can bring to the Games. read more But the 34-year-old said on Thursday that he had booked his flight to Tokyo. “I am very proud to go to Tokyo and join our national team in the battle for the best medals in the Olympic arenas,” tweeted Djokovic, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. “For me, the race for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best to make us all happy! Let’s go.” Some of the biggest names in sport, including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep, have already announced that they will skip the Games, which have been postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tennis-djokovic-confirms-he-will-compete-tokyo-games-2021-07-16/

