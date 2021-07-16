Sports
Dave Shea: Too late, I can’t miss the OFA hockey reunion on July 30 | Columns
It is an Ogdensburg tradition to hold reunions during the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival time of the summer.
A highly anticipated reunion will take place on July 30, beginning at 6 p.m., at the home of Jerry Satch Sawyers Prison Island on the St. Lawrence River. It will be an OFA-Ogdensburg Hockey reunion highlighting the 1985 OFA team that reached the state finals, the 1973 Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Bantams whose state championship and the Minor Hockey Midget team that won the state title in 1973.
Former OFA and Minor Hockey coaches Don Clark and Dave Barlow will be in attendance as featured guests, along with several other people who have been involved with OFA and Ogdensburg Minor Hockey over the decades. Over the decades, different teams will be recognized.
There will be a Pre-Game Warm-Up at 6pm and a ceremonial puck drop at 7:02pm
We have been planning this in secret since January and everyone is welcome to attend, said Rich Garvey, one of the main organizers of the event.
It’s a BYOT party and we want everyone who wears a hockey jersey to have a great time.
Coach Clark will be in attendance as Featured Guest along with Coach Barlow and others.
The organizers are planning a carnival-like atmosphere with several contests planned, such as an accuracy shooting contest, a hardest shots contest, and possibly a dunk booth where pucks are fired at a target to trigger the dunk.
Also scheduled are video presentations and old OFA hockey games and other events from YouTube.
We started The Friends of OFA Hockey Facebook page to get Oburg peeps excited about where we come from, post photos on a public forum so we can preserve and recognize our school, and its coaches, players, parents and fans , and to build momentum for this much-over-anticipated reunion, Garvey said.
The truth is, Don Clark came to Satch about four years ago and delivered a trove of old clippings and asked how it was that The Boys never got together for some sort of reunion.
Satch also told me that he sees Coach Barlow at SLU games in the winter months and that coach always wishes he could see The Boys all together one more time. We picked up the courage to organize something for last summer at the end of 2019, but that was lost to Covid. Now we have decided that now is the time.
A special OFA jersey is on sale now for the reunion and Seaway festival, and orders can be made by messaging Rich Garvey on Facebook for $50.
The sweater is made of super light material such as a thin golf sweater with long sleeves.
The design elements combined different OFA sweaters over the years.
A 1970s style font for the OFA, an 80s style striping, a 90s inspired white armpits, a 21st century Blue Devils and Eyes logo with a Section 10 patch all on the front side. An Ogdensburg Minor Hockey logo and three New York State Championship patches appear on the back with North American flags on hockey sticks just below the collar representing the roots of the frontier town of Ogdensburg.
An original OMHA Golden Dome patch from 1972-1973 appears on the right sleeve to commemorate the first season on the home court and represents the common bond between local youth hockey and high school hockey.
