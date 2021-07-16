Aaron Judge among six New York Yankees to test positive for COVID-19

All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge was one of six New York Yankees players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, delaying their home game against the Boston Red Sox, which was scheduled to open the second half of Major League Baseball, among other things. players on the American League All-Star team are being tested to make sure they have not contracted the virus, sources told ESPN.

In addition to Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were in the league’s COVID-19 protocols after testing positive on rapid tests and awaiting confirmation of a test with greater accuracy, sources told ESPN’s Buster Olney. Relievers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta had confirmed positives and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

“It’s a fluid situation that could spread,” Cashman said. “It has spread to some extent.”

As the wave of positives spurred the immediate future of a Yankees team still trying to determine how it will approach the July 30 trade deadline, Judge’s inclusion rippled through the league, with players participating in the All-Star Game of flew across the country on Tuesday to play a whole series of matches on Friday. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers told ESPN’s Marly Rivera that the team’s five All-Stars would be further tested on Thursday. Unvaccinated All-Stars were tested for COVID-19 while in Denver for the game, and all tests were negative, sources said.

The Yankees, who are in fourth place in the American League East 46-43, hoped to put a dent in Boston’s eight-game advantage. The Red Sox defeated both three-game series against New York in the first half of the season, and the teams would play eight games over the next week and a half as the trade deadline approaches and the Yankees figure out whether they will compete for a playoff spot, punt on the season or hold as it is.

This is the second outbreak among the Yankees this year, despite the team crossing the 85% vaccination threshold, allowing teams to enjoy relaxed protocols. In May, more than half a dozen Yankees coaches, including pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits, tested positive. Nevin spent three weeks in the hospital, but he said he was vaccinated to save him from a worse outcome.

“I think the past year, a year and a half, has somehow prepared you for this kind of thing,” said manager Aaron Boone. “Definitely disappointing and frustrating, and I don’t want to sit here talking about this, desperately wanting us to go back to as normal as possible. But that’s also out of our control. And we just have to do the best with the circumstances and with the hand that we get and try to make sure we take care of each other, eat each other the best we can, and take the best care of our players and staff. And hopefully we’ll get through this.”

Of the six Yankees players who currently have positive tests, the majority had received a COVID-19 vaccine and were asymptomatic, according to Cashman. Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injury list on Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and did not travel home with the team on Sunday.

“We’re thankful that we’ve been vaccinated in most cases, not all cases, but in most cases, we’re ultimately protected,” Cashman said.

The status of Friday’s New York-Boston game at Yankee Stadium continues to fluctuate, and as MLB tests close contacts and the Yankees scramble to mobilize players to fill a roster nearly a quarter of its size. regulars could miss, MLB may choose to postpone that game as well.

“You don’t want to take any chances,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “I think, for my part, playing” [two games on Friday] makes no sense. Hopefully we can play one. But the league will decide that.”

This was the eighth COVID-19-related postponement this season, but the first in nearly three months. Also delayed were a three-game run between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals on April 1-4 and Atlanta’s game at the Nationals on April 5, two Minnesota Twins-Los Angeles Angels games on April 17-18 and a Twins-Oakland Athletics game on April 19.

Last year, 45 regular season games were postponed for virus-related reasons, two of which were not made up.

New York was one of the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to reduce coronavirus protocols, such as dropping masks into dugouts and bullpens.

MLB said in its latest announcement on June 25 that 23 of the 30 teams had achieved 85% vaccination coverage among Tier 1 individuals, such as players and field personnel. The Red Sox were not there.

New York players took early strike practice about 3 hours before the scheduled start Thursday when the Yankees asked the media to leave the field while the team conducted COVID-19 testing. Boston, whose 55-36 record equaled Houston best in the AL, took to the field to practice hitting when the delay was announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.