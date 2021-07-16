Destination Louisiana: Armstrong Cricket Farm | KTVE





WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local cricket farm has grown tremendously since its inception in 1940. This month, Destination Louisiana, Christina Jensen, tells us about Armstrong Cricket Farms in West Monroe. Armstrong Cricket Farms in West Monroe sells about 9 to 10 million crickets a week. The family business is busy during the week and employs about 50 local people. Their customers include bait stands in Louisiana and Arkansas. They also sell to distribution centers like PetSmart. “The majority of our business is in the pet food industry. One of the newer markets we have entered is cricket protein powder for human consumption,” said Jack Armstrong, co-owner of Armstrong Cricket Farms. Jack Armstrong and his son Brandon co-own the cricket farm. It started in 1947 in a small town in Georgia. About 7 years later, the West Monroe location opened. “My father just got out of the Air Force and started working on the cricket farm. We had two buildings 50 feet wide and 30 feet long,” Armstrong said. Fast forward to 2021, Armstrong Cricket Farms has 13 buildings spread over 2.5 blocks. They grow crickets and worms at the West Monroe facility. Armstrong said that under optimal conditions, cricket eggs take 9 days to hatch in the facility. “In about 5-6 weeks later they will be ready for fishing bait,” Armstrong said. Armstrong also said he could grow even more crickets and expand the business, but he wants to make sure it’s family-run. “We have to have our eyes and hands on the cricket because we want to sell quality crickets to our customers,” Armstrong said. For more information about the company, visit the company’s website armstrongcrickets.com.

