Here are the top 10





The second is full of talented football players, a fact underlined by the NFL Draft. The conference has selected the most players in each of the past 15 years. But who is the best player of the league going into the 2021 season? The sports journalists covering the SEC for the USA TODAY Sports Network were tasked with choosing the top 10 players in each position and the top 10 overall. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was the runaway choice as the league’s No. 1 overall player, earning nine of the possible 17 votes for first place. Ten points were awarded for a vote in first place to one point for a vote in 10th place. Forty players received votes, including top players from all 14 schools. Sevenplayers got votes in first place. Next in line:How freshman starters fared as quarterbacks during Nick Saban’s time at Alabama Football Step up:Who Were the Breakthrough Stars in SEC Spring Football Practices? Player movement:Here’s What The SEC Did Right By Amending Intraconference Transfer Bylaws | Toppmeyer Alabama was the only school to have more than one player in the top 10, with three: offensive lineman Evan Neal, receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Christian Harris. The USA TODAY Sports Network is counting down to SECMedia Days, scheduled for July 19-22 in Hoover, Alabama, by announcing the top players in each position group. Here’s an overview of the top 10 players, regardless of their position: 1. Derek Stingley Jr. LSU, junior cornerback (143 points, 9 first place votes) Stingley struggled to repeat his stellar 2019 season as he got injured but was mostly avoided on pass routes as opposing players looked elsewhere. He is projected as a top five NFL Draft pick. Glenn Guilbeau 2. Evan Neal Alabama, junior offensive tackle (79 points, 2 first place votes) Neal brings power and the versatility needed to play multiple positions at a high level. In 2021, he will play his third position in as many seasons as he is expected to slide to the left. Nick Kelly 3.Matt Corral Ole Miss, junior quarterback (77 points, 1 first place vote) Corral led the country in total offense last year with 384.3 yards per game. He threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 506 yards and four touchdowns, passing at least 300 yards in seven of 10 games. Nick Suss 4. Kaiir Elam Florida, junior cornerback (60 points) Elam is projected as a first round pick in multiple 2022 mock drafts. He made 39 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups last year, earning him first-team All-SEC honors. Zach Abolverdic 5. John Metchie III Alabama, junior wide receiver (52 points, 1 first-place vote) Metchie has the chance to lead Alabama’s receiving corps after playing with several first-round draft picks. Last season, he caught 55 passes for a 16.7 average and six touchdowns. Nick Kelly 6. (tie) Tank Bigsby Auburn, sophomore running back (49 points, 1 vote for first place) The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, Bigsby rushed for more yards last season (834) than Bo Jackson during his debut season in 1982. Pro Football Focus believes he could be the best player in the country. Josh Vitale 6. (tie) JT Daniels Georgia, junior quarterback (49 points) Daniels quickly resolved an unstable quarterback situation last season and went 4-0 as the starter. He gave the Bulldogsan an explosive vertical passing game, throwing 10 touchdowns and averaging 307.8 yards. Marc Weiszer 8. Christian Harris Alabama, junior inside linebacker (43 points) Harris is an explosive and decisive defender at Will linebacker. In 2020, he finished with 79 total tackles, seven for losses, 4.5 sacks, an interception and two pass breakups. Nick Kelly 9. DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M, junior defensive tackle (42 points) Leal is one of the best defensive prospects in the country. He had 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble at recovery in 2020. James Fletcher 10. Charles Cross Mississippi State, sophomore tackle (41 points, 1 first-place vote) Cross started 10 out of 11 games in 2020. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has placed Cross No. 4 overall to the New York Jets in his 2022 mock run. Tyler Hork Voice panel: Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun; John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel; Will Backus, Knoxville News Sentinel; Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune; James Fletcher, The Tuscaloosa News; Gentry Estes, the Tennessee; Aria Gerson, The Tennessee; Glenn Guilbeau, the daily advertiser; Jon Hale, The Courier Journal; Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News; Nick Kelly, the Tuscaloosa News; Adam Sparks, The Tennessee; Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger; Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel; Josh Vitale, Montgomery Advertiser; Marc Weiszer, Athene Banner-Herald; Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/2021/07/16/ranking-best-sec-football-players-2021-derek-stingley-matt-corral-john-metchie/5300576001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos