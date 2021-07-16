Sports
Olympic Games Australian tennis player De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19, last athlete to miss Tokyo Games
TOKYO (Reuters) – Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Friday, the latest athlete to have seen his Olympic dream shattered by the coronavirus pandemic. the coronavirus.
American basketball star Bradley Beals’ Olympic dream was cut short on Thursday when USA Basketball announced that the Washington Wizards star will miss the Tokyo Games after enacting coronavirus protocols at training camp in Las Vegas.
Over the past week, several cases of COVID-19 have come to light involving athletes and other people involved in the Games, which start on July 23, but all were before departure or arrival in Japan.
Athletes began entering the Olympic Village on Tuesday and there are no reports of virus infections or fears in the village. Olympic organizers say bubbles will protect Games participants and the Japanese public from the spread of the virus
Tokyo is under a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly six months, but most of the steps are voluntary and many people have grown tired of complying.
Were very disappointed for Alex, Australian Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman told reporters on Friday.
He said he was shattered because he couldn’t come. It has been a dream since he was a kid to represent Australia at the Olympics, but he has sent his best wishes to the rest of the team.
World No. 15 returned two positive tests in Spain before he would fly to Japan, David Hughes, the AOCs chief medical officer, told a press conference.
The organizers of the Games have promised that the Games, postponed last year due to the pandemic, will be safe and have imposed strict testing regimes and restrictions on the activities of delegates to try to allay the concerns of the general public, many of whom wanted that the Games were canceled or postponed again.
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Thursday there is no risk of participants in the Games infecting Japanese residents with COVID-19, as the number of cases in the host city was high for six months.
Bach said Olympic athletes and delegations had undergone more than 8,000 coronavirus tests, resulting in three positive results. The risk to the other residents of the Olympic village and the risk to the Japanese people is zero, he added.
The Tokyo Games will be held without spectators in most venues, and officials are urging the public to stay home and watch TV, depriving Japan of its hopes of a Games with pomp and public spectacle.
Japan’s top spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, declined to comment Friday on a media report that Bach suggested to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that if the coronavirus situation improves, spectators should be allowed into stadiums to watch the Games.
Bach was due to visit Hiroshima, the first city to be hit by an atomic bomb, on Friday to deliver a message of peace on the first day of an Olympic ceasefire, an old tradition of cessation of hostilities during the Games.
But the visit has proved controversial, with some critics accusing the IOC of using it as a publicity stunt.
ROCKY VACCINATION MODEL
Japan has not suffered from the explosive outbreak seen elsewhere, with more than 820,000 cases and about 15,000 deaths. But host city Tokyo had 1,308 new cases on Thursday.
The city’s Covid-19 Control Commission warned the same day that if the rate of contamination increased as people move and new highly transmissible variants spread, the seven-day moving average could nearly double to 2,406 in four weeks.
That would approach the highest levels seen so far over the course of the pandemic.
Japan’s rocky introduction of vaccinations has also fueled frustration with the public and the municipal authorities that manage much of the program. An initially slow start gained momentum, but encountered roadblocks due to supply bottlenecks.
Cabinet Minister Taro Kono, responsible for the rollout, told an event hosted by Japan’s Kyodo news agency that local governments had to slow down their programs as supply was expected to remain limited in the coming months.
Many municipalities are angry that they had to postpone or cancel reservations for shots after the government had to hurry. I’m sorry, but wait a minute, Kyodo quoted Kono.
reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Michael Perry
