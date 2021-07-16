10 Most Stylish Athletes to Participate in Tokyo Olympics

Over the course of the Olympics, the fashion sense of athletes was top and every time we witness a new suit stylish athletes who steal the public’s attention with their appearance. Let’s take a look at some of the stylish elite athletes competing in this year’s Olympics in Tokyo:

Alica Schmidt

Alicia Schmidt, a German track star named the “the world’s sexiest athlete” will compete in the 4x400m relay and the 4x400m mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Her well-built physique, deep blue eyes, voluminous blond hair and captivating personality speak for themselves. Although she has a huge fan of 1.8 million followers on Instagram, she is humble and keeps sports as her priority. Alicia is known for promoting health and wellness content and partners with organic sports nutrition companies. Schmidt will no doubt show her charismatic attitude in the upcoming matches.

Rustam Orujovi

Rustam is a judoka who belongs to the country of Azerbaijan. He will compete in the men’s 73kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, having already won a silver medal in the same event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Orujov is known for his attractive smile and impressive style on the mat and off. Watch out for him when he competes with his dominant stance in the match.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza is India’s sensation in tennis. The Padma Bhushan receiver will compete in a doubles tennis event with Ankita Raina during the upcoming summer games. Sania is the stylist icon you would know in the sports world. From the epitome of elegance to stylish comfy outfits, she’s a heartthrob. 34-year-old Mirza has a huge following due to her extraordinary fashion sense and her gorgeous looks were admired by all.

Manika Batra

Indian table tennis champion Manika Batra is the torchbearer to inspire the next generation in the sport with her love of style and fashion. The paddler has her nails tricolor (derived from the Indian flag) during the Asian Games and serves as a style statement as she mentions that it served as a motivation for her when she looked at the tricolor. She loves Alia Bhatt, a famous Bollywood actress for her fashion sense. With great charisma and confidence, she is the one to see at the table tennis event of the Tokyo Olympics.

Dina Asher-Smith

Britain’s fastest female sprinter is known for her fashion sense to spread diversity and opportunity for women. Dina was already in fashion as a child and that has served her as a source of pleasure, empowerment and pride. With many fashion walks and a strong positive attitude, she has inspired millions of people. Dina Asher-Smith will compete in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Allyson Felix

The American sprinter, six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, will once again compete on the field in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. According to her official Olympic biography, she loves fashion when she is not in the sport. Felix has a killer sneaker collection with her cool and comfortable outfits that are admired by the public.

Kevin Durant

The star of the United States basketball team, Kevin Durant, is known for his consistency on the basketball court. As he makes those baskets count, his off-court style is increasing the number of his fandom’s fans in the fashion world. He adds that pop of pattern or a unique color to his nerdy-chic looks. Watch out for Durant when he plays for the US national team on the basketball court.

Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is one of the contenders for a medal at the Olympic Games in her home country. Aside from her brilliant playing, her fashion sense stands out for being on the cover of Vogue’s January issue in 2020. Her outfits and dresses she wore represented social movements and she is a design talent herself. Osaka looks like the perfect beautiful icon in the tennis world.

Stephanie Gilmore

Australian seven-time world champion Gilmore proudly represented her country in surfing and is set to make his Olympic debut this year. Stephanie has been a fashionista and has developed her own tricks to be a good athlete and fashionable. Her style icons are Rihanna and Maria Sharapova and they love to flip to look glamorous. She will be a medal contender and her cute attitude will inspire many.

Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh, India’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics and captain of the Indian hockey team, has motivated generations with his spirit and style. The Indian hockey poster boy has his own style statement with his love for tattoos, supercars and superbikes. He is concentrating on his fitness regimes and is sure to give his best at the Tokyo Olympics.

The star athletes are all ready with their strength and fashion kits to give their best on the Summer Olympics 2020. There are now only a few days left before the big event.