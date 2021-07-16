Sports
Football Prep: Huntington 7-on-7 Event Is Like Backyard Football | american football
HUNTINGTON — Imagine Sandlot Football, except the yard was 100 yards of artificial grass.
That’s how several players and coaches watched the 7-on-7 high school soccer practice of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Thursday afternoon at Huntington High’s Bob Sang Field. Sometimes the plays were like the old “everybody goes deep” calls of children’s games.
“I think it’s fun,” said Winfield senior defensive back Carter Perry. “It’s like organized football in the backyard, going out with your friends, having competition. It’s not real until you put pads on.”
Winfield joined the host Highlanders, Boyd County, Fairland, Raceland, Spring Valley and Tolsia in the all-pass scrimmages each other. Teams kept score because they had to, but none of the coaches or players said they valued the results much. Similar scrimmages also took place Thursday at Hurricane, South Charleston and Riverside. The top two teams from each event will advance to the final on Saturday in Riverside.
“It really helps us because we have a new quarterback,” said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “We can watch our guys compete and figure out some things.”
Fairland and Raceland are also breaking in new quarterbacks.
“It helps Peyton [Jackson] a lot,” Dragons wide receiver/linebacker Zander Schmidt said of Fairland’s new bottom-center starter. “It helps us get a little better.”
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said 7-on-7 league scores are comparable to preseason NFL games. They mean little or nothing. He told the story of the Timberwolves who defeated an Ohio power and then lost to a small school team in West Virginia.
“We were in a 7-on-7 and beat Austintown-Fitch from Youngstown and they were really good,” said Dingess. “Then we were in one and lost to Clay-Battelle. You never know.’
Huntington linebacker Tyrese Smith said he enjoyed playing Thursday.
“It’s good to see other teams, come out and have fun and get better,” Smith said. “We want to get better and have no injuries. It’s good to see where our passes are and in defense. We’re more of a contact team, but sometimes we have to go out and throw it a little bit.” .”
Some impressive moves were made, and not just because of the fouls. Huntington defending defender Curtis Jones made an excellent pass deflection against Tolsia. Fairland’s Steeler Leep intercepted a pass in the end zone and made his way through Raceland defenders for what could have been a touchdown had it been a regular game. On offense, Boyd County’s wide receivers made some great catches and jumped out of the defenders in the end zone. Huntington’s pass catchers consistently ran faster than defenders for TD catches.
