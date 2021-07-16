Australian tennis player De Minaur becomes last athlete to miss Games

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) – Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee said Friday, the latest athlete to see his Olympic dream shattered by the coronavirus.

American basketball star Bradley Beals’ Olympic dream was cut short on Thursday when USA Basketball announced that the Washington Wizards star will miss the Tokyo Games after enacting coronavirus protocols at the training camp in Las Vegas.

Over the past week, several cases of COVID-19 have come to light involving athletes and other people involved in the Games, which start on July 23, but all were before departure or arrival in Japan.

Athletes began entering the Olympic Village on Tuesday and there are no reports of virus infections or fears in the village. Olympic organizers say “bubbles” will protect Olympic participants and the Japanese public from the spread of the virus.

Tokyo is under a state of emergency due to the pandemic, but most steps to contain its spread are voluntary, although many people say they have grown tired of complying.

“We are very disappointed with Alex,” Australian Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman told reporters on Friday.

“He said he was shattered because he couldn’t come. It’s been a dream since he was a kid to represent Australia at the Olympics, but he has sent his best wishes to the rest of the team.”

The world’s number 15 has returned two positive tests in Spain before flying to Japan, David Hughes, the AOC’s medical chief, told a news conference.

Organizers have promised that the Games, postponed last year due to the pandemic, will be “safe and secure” and have imposed strict testing regimes and restrictions on the activities of delegates to try to allay the concerns of the general public, many of whom wanted the Games canceled or postponed again.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was “zero” risk of participants in the Games infecting Japanese residents with COVID-19 as cases peaked in six months in the host city.

The Tokyo Games will be held without spectators in most venues, and officials are urging the public to stay home and watch TV, depriving Japan of its hopes of a Games with pomp and public spectacle.

Japan’s top spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, declined to comment Friday on a media report that Bach suggested to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that if the coronavirus situation improves, spectators should be allowed into stadiums to watch the Games.

Bach visited Hiroshima, the first city to be hit by an atomic bomb, on Friday to deliver a message of peace on the first day of an “Olympic Truce”, an old tradition of cessation of hostilities during the Games.

“The Olympics are an international event. I understand that there is an Olympic truce a few days before the opening. I am very happy about that,” said daycare provider Chiemi Sugimoto, 53, in Hiroshima, where Bach laid a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park cenotaph.

But the visit has proved controversial, with some critics accusing the IOC of using it as a publicity stunt and others worrying about contamination.

ROCKY VACCINATION MODEL

Japan has not suffered from the explosive outbreak seen elsewhere, with more than 820,000 cases and about 15,000 deaths. But host city Tokyo had 1,308 new cases on Thursday.

The city’s COVID-19 Surveillance Commission warned the same day that if the rate of contagion increased as people move and new highly transmissible variants spread, the seven-day moving average could nearly double to 2,406 in four weeks.

That would approach the highest levels seen so far over the course of the pandemic.

Japan’s rocky introduction of vaccinations has also fueled frustration with the public and the municipal authorities that manage much of the program. An initially slow start gained momentum, but encountered roadblocks due to supply bottlenecks.

Minister Taro Kono, responsible for the rollout, told an event hosted by Japan’s Kyodo news agency that local governments had to slow down their programs as supply was expected to remain limited in the coming months.

Many municipalities are angry that they had to postpone or cancel reservations for shots after the government had to hurry. “I’m sorry, but wait a minute,” Kyodo quoted Kono as saying.

Additional reporting by Rocky Swift, Yui Pak, Kohei Miyazaki and Akiko Okamoto; Editing by Michael Perry and Raju Gopalakrishnan

