Sports
Dennis Murphy, co-founder of professional sports leagues, dies at age 9494
LOS ANGELES (AP) Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey with innovations in marketing, rules and playing style, passed away Thursday. He was 94.
Murphy died of congestive heart failure at a residential care facility in the Orange County town of Placentia, California, according to his son, Dennis Jr.
The elder Murphy co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.
Each of the leagues used groundbreaking marketing and promotion tactics, new rules and a playstyle that forced the evolution of already established leagues.
He just always had a vision for sports, Dennis Jr. said. He was kind of an underdog, so he always wanted to bring in a new league.
The ABA began in 1967 and lasted until its merger with the National Basketball Association in 1976, leading to the entry of four ABA teams into the NBA and the introduction of the three-point shot in 1979. Other ABA concepts developed by Murphy included included the red-white leagues-and-blue basketball, a slam-dunk game, and team cheerleaders.
Dennis Murphy was a good friend of my father’s, Dr. Jerry Buss, said Jeanie Buss, co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. Dennis always had new ideas that he would brainstorm with my father. He was a creative visionary and many of the innovations in the NBA, such as the 3-point shot and slam dunk competition, came from the ABA.
The WHA existed from 1972-79 and while it was not the first league to challenge the dominance of the National Hockey Leagues, it was easily the most successful.
Nearly 70 players jumped to the WHA in its first year from the NHL, led by Bobby Hull, who signed an unprecedented $1 million contract. Gordie Howe soon followed.
The players loved my father very much, Dennis Jr. said, citing their richer contracts. I don’t know if the owners really liked it.
The WHA also signed European players, paving the way for a new era in North American hockey. Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier began their careers with the WHA. Murphy was a commissioner for three years.
He co-founded World Team Tennis in 1973 with Larry King, Fred Barman, and Jordan Kaiser, and competition began in 1974 with 16 teams, a four-color tennis court, and two men’s and two women’s teams. It was the first professional sports competition in which men and women competed on an equal footing. It lasted until 1978, but was later resurrected and continues today.
In 1988 Murphy came up with the 12-team International Basketball Association with players 6-foot-4 and under.
Murphy’s last pro league was Roller Hockey International from 1992-99. He was inspired when he saw children playing roller hockey on concrete instead of ice. King joined Murphy and Alex Bellehumeur in developing the league.
Murphy and King produced the 1973 Battle of the Sexes made-for-TV tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King, who was married to Larry King, at the Houston Astrodome
Born on September 4, 1926 in Shanghai, China, where his father worked for Standard Oil, Murphy and his family moved to California in 1941.
Murphy served as an Army sergeant in World War II and as a captain in the Korean War. He studied economics at the University of Southern California. He served as mayor of Buena Park, California for one term in the late 1950s, before becoming director of marketing for a civil engineering company.
In addition to his son, he leaves behind daughters Dawn Mee and Doreen Haarlamert, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His wife, Elaine, died in 1985.
____
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-basketball-business-hockey-nba-a06beb307916968cb317a2941a8b9d2f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]