Tokyo 2020: Leaving Chennai with a positive frame of mind bodes well for me at the Olympics: Sathiyan G – Exclusive

Sathiyan is one of four Indian rowers to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and if his recent form and achievements continue, the 28-year-old could beat even the best in the game in his day. The current number 32 paddler in the world is one of the medal contenders of India’s 126-strong Olympic contingent.

Before leaving for Tokyo, Sathiyan had an exclusive conversation with MyKhel and spoke at length about his preparations and how it felt after finally realizing his dream of making it to his first Olympics.

Tokyo 2020: Opening Ceremony May Have Fewer Than 1000 VIPs Attended In Person: Reports

Speak with MyKhel, the paddler revealed he was in a good frame of mind and the positive vibe of staying home and practicing under the watchful eye of his coach will bode well for him on the biggest stage that kicks off on July 23.

Tokyo 2020: Highlights of the last 6 Olympics; countries that topped the medal list, India’s medal winners

Here are the extracts:

MyKhel: Qualifying for the Olympics was a dream you’ve been waiting for. How do you feel now that you are finally going to represent the country at the mega event?

Sathiyan: Absolutely, it’s a dream come true for me. Representing India in the Olympics has been my childhood dream from the moment I started playing, I dreamed of playing in the Olympics. After so many years of hard work and sacrifice it has finally come true, so it is a very emotional yet exciting moment not only for me but for my family, my coach and the people and support staff who have been part of this journey. From an academically driven middle-class family boy to an Olympian it has been an amazing journey. So I’m very happy and yes, I’m going to make it an unforgettable experience for me.

Big thanks to my personal coach @sramantt sir for his meticulous planning, preparations and in-depth coaching

Thanks to my sparring partner Anirban Ghosh for his dedication & commitment Thanks to @Media_SAI (TOPS) for the support and making it possible!! Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Athisathiyantt) July 15, 2021

MK: Are you satisfied with the preparations in the run-up to the Tokyo Games? What have you been doing in Chennai to prepare for the Games and keep yourself fit in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic that hit the country?

Sathiyan: Yes, the preparation here in Chennai has been excellent, together with my coach Raman sir at the Raman TT High-Performance Center and also with my sparring partner Anirban Ghosh. With Raman, sir, I worked out a lot about specific plans for the Olympics.

At the same time, I was working on the fitness front with Ramji Srinivas of Sports Dynamics. He understands my body very well, so we worked hard to improve my strength and power quotient. So yeah, it’s been a great last two to three months here in Chennai. Also it was a great positive atmosphere to be at home with my mother and eat homemade food. I played my best when I left Chennai, be it the World Cup or the Austria Open or even the national championships I won this year. I want to maintain that momentum.

Of course I would have loved to play some matches but you can’t control it, but it was nice to have the kind of training I had going to the Olympics.

MK: How was the international experience earlier this year? You played in the Japanese T-league last year, how will that experience help you in the Olympics? Does that give you an edge over some of your rivals?

Sathiyan: Sure, the international matches were less, although I played well, especially in the Olympic qualifiers, where I continued to lead my group and qualify. But thanks to the Japanese and Polish leagues, I got some much-needed match training and as you said, the T-league was a great experience and one of the hardest leagues I’ve ever played in my career. So it was certainly a very important factor in my preparation for the Olympics; playing some quality matches, training with the top players will definitely help me put on a good show in Tokyo.

MK: In what areas have you worked in the past few months after your return from the international tournaments? Have you added any other skills to your arsenal to take on the toughest challenge of your career yet?

Sathiyan: I have worked a lot on my fitness in the past two months. I worked hard on my strength game and at the same time I worked on my game and practiced playing those powerful strokes. I’m very good at speed and agility, but I wanted to improve my power game to give a different flavor to my game. So we worked a lot on that. At the same time, I’ve been working on my variations, whether serving or receiving to surprise my opponents and provoke a few disturbances.

MK: This will be your first Olympics, are you nervous or mentally prepared to take on the challenges? Who do you think will be your biggest opponents in Tokyo?

Sathiyan: I’m excited. Once I was nervous, I started preparing with my mental conditioning coach, Vivo Agassi, to keep myself in a good frame of mind on my way to the Olympics. Yes, it will be my Olympics. You know, I played my debut Commonwealth and Asian Games well. So I’m looking for experiences from there on the biggest stage and doing my best. I hope I make these Olympics count. For me it’s about making a few disruptions, watching it round by round and not thinking ahead. I will try to enjoy the field and give you 100 percent.

The biggest opponents are certainly the rowers from China, Japan, Korea and Germany. There will be many good players, but players from these four countries will be the ones to watch out for.

MK: There is still tension about the presence of crowds during the matches, there are reports that the organizers will allow around 10,000 spectators a day. Will it be a challenge to play in front of empty stands?

Sathiyan: I would have loved to play in front of a Japanese audience, they are amazing. I’ve had good experiences playing at the Asia Cup, Japan Open and the crowd was exceptional. We will miss playing for the Japanese audience.

Because I played in the Japanese league, I have a lot of Japanese fans and friends there. I would love to meet them during or after the games, but unfortunately there will be no fans and spectators at the Olympics. Because we played a few games without many spectators in the competitions.

So we’re also kind of used to that environment, so I’ve mentally prepared myself to keep doing my best despite not having any spectators. I will definitely miss them, but I know they will support me wherever they are. With all their love and blessings I will be able to do my best.

MK: Since you are a huge MS Dhoni fan. If you have a chance to talk to him before a game in Tokyo. What will be your question to him that you think will cost you further?

Sathiyan: Yes, I am a big fan of MS Dhoni. He has been the ‘captain cool’, someone who has always been calm no matter what. It will be a great meeting with a legend like him and I will have a lot of questions about his career and all.

But what I’d like to ask him is ‘how do you keep your cool, even during the big games like the World Cup final? What went through your mind for that World Cup final and what did you do to stay calm during crunch situations?’ So these will be my questions to him because that will help me pick up his brain and do my best on a big stage like the Olympics.