Football Prep: MSAC 7-on-7 Right in GW’s Wheelhouse | american football
George Washington and 7-on-7 football go a long way back. Almost 20 years in fact. And those workouts have served the Patriots pretty well all those seasons.
GW began competing in 7-on-7s, now a summer staple for nearly every school, in 2002 when it sent a travel team to Pittsburgh to compete in what was then a novel idea. versus skill players.
It had been so long since the Secondary School Activities Commission hadn’t even approved its three-week summer practice period for high school athletes in West Virginia. That rule came a year later in 2003. So GW coaches couldn’t attend that first tournament.
But soon after, GW began making an annual pilgrimage to Morgantown for 7-to-7 summer work, one of the first Kanawha Valley schools to buy heavily into the pass-happy concept.
Once the kids did it, they had so much fun, said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr., and I figured it wasn’t a problem for me [to keep going].
That decision has helped make GW one of the most successful passing teams of the past generation, and the Patriots have brought forward all of the state’s quarterbacks and receivers at a solid pace, not to mention 18 playoff berths. and two trips to the Super Six in that stretch.
That format helped GW again on Thursday when it played in the inaugural Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7 Tournament in South Charleston. The event kicked off at four SC, Huntington, Hurricane and Riverside regional locations, with six to eight schools in each location.
The top two teams in each region advance to Saturday afternoon’s finals in Riverside, with GW and Capital qualifying for the Thursday games at SC.
The Patriots welcome any passing game knowledge they can muster, as their starter of the past two years, RT Alexander, graduated in the spring and no one else attempted a pass for GW last season.
GW rotated sophomore Abe Fenwick and freshman Noah Vellaithambi and Easton Pinkerton in Thursdays games.
None of them have any varsity experience, Edwards said, noting that Fenwick was sometimes the holder for place kicks last season. There were also no junior varsity games to measure player development last year due to COVID-19.
They’re all fighting for a job, Edwards said. These 7-on-7s give guys a lot of opportunities to perform and you get a chance to see what they can do. Each does things a little differently, so we have to figure out which ones fit.
After nearly 20 years of watching his teams play 7-on-7, Edwards has become an avid supporter of the games.
It does a lot more than people think, Edwards said. A lot of people think it’s all over, and just because you don’t make it, it’s not worth it. But everyone has to pass and everyone has to defend the pass. And most importantly, watch the kids compete to see what kids can and can’t do, and who to help on Friday.
George Washington’s resumption of pass reflects Edwards’ belief in the system.
In the past 22 seasons, the Patriots have produced an individual 1,000-yard passer 19 times and a 2,000-yard passer four times. In 21 of those 22 seasons, their team passes totaled more than 1,000 yards when other players’ stats were added. Alexander just missed last season to finish in 987 yards, mainly because GW was limited to six games by COVID.
In Thursday’s first scrimmage, Fenwick threw for two touchdowns and some 1-point conversions and Vellaithambi also played while GW defeated St. Albans 14-12.
All three QBs played into the next round as the Patriots defeated the South Charlestons B team 18-0 and GW finished the pod game with a 3-0 record thanks to a 22-20 win against Fairmont Senior, which earned a spot in Saturday’s championship. Fenwick went all the way in the last game.
SC’s eight teams were divided into a pair of pods of four teams, with each school playing three games against the other teams in its pod. The winner of each pod advanced to the MSAC Finals in Riverside.
Capital won its pod with a 25-22 win over South Charleston to finish with a 3-0 record, just ahead of SC, which was 2-1 with wins against Parkersburg (20-14) and Sissonville (28-6). The Cougars also defeated Sissonville 19-7 and Parkersburg 21-6. The Big Reds also defeated Sissonville 15-0.
Longtime Cougar assistant coach Mark Mason was pleased with what he saw on Thursday.
Actually, our kids came out and did well, Mason said. They executed, did what we wanted them to do. They have worked hard. This is a 7-on-7, something we don’t normally do, but we got a chance to do it this year and the kids came out and did a great job.
Capital is still without a head coach after Jon Carpenter stepped down last month.
Fairmont Senior went 2-1 with wins against SCs B team (32-0) and St. Albans 12-6. St. Albans went 1-2 with a win against the Black Eagle reserves 18-0.
The lineman challenge championships will also be held in Riverside on Saturday at noon. In the regional SC, George Washington and Parkersburg finished first and second and qualified for the finals. The lineman challenge consists of tug of war, sledding, bench press and tire twisting.
Other teams that qualified for the 7-on-7 portion of Saturday’s final included Clay County and Roane County from the Riverside regional, Raceland, Kentucky and Spring Valley from the Huntington regional and Hurricane and Parkersburg South from the Hurricane regional. However, Raceland chose not to participate on Saturday and his place is taken by the receiving Warriors.
The remaining teams in the lineman challenge are Huntington, Lincoln County, Parkersburg South, Riverside, Roane County and Spring Valley.
A quarterback challenge at 11 a.m. kicks off on Saturday events in Riverside. Entrance is 5,- per person.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of the Kanawha Valley and surrounding counties fed all athletes after the SC event.
