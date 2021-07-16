Tennis best bets for July 16th

The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!

Friday means the championship weekend is just around the corner in our three ATP tournaments, and we’re getting some great matchups as the field gets smaller. With that, I’ve picked two bets that I really like and I’m going to discuss them now.

Jenson Brooksby (-152) vs. Peter Gojowczyk (+119)

The cindarella run continues for young American Jenson Brooksby in his first-ever grass court tournament. The 20-year-old now has three main draw wins in his young career, impressively taking Denis Kudla in a hard-fought three-setter to reach the quarter-finals in Newport. Now he has to endure a 32-year-old who was once in the top 40 in the world.

Gojowczyk hasn’t had a great year, he only went 19-16, but he found something on the grass with a 5-2 run on the surface this summer. I would warn that most of the wins were against players who were out of shape, and some who have struggled for years to play well on grass. Mitchell Krueger was pretty bad in 2021 with a record of 13-13, and Vasek Pospisil has had a really tough two months and never had any success on clay.

The German needs a slow surface to really dominate and produces his best material on the right kind of hard court that bounces a little easier. Brooksby, meanwhile, is completely at home on a fast surface like this. His huge, flat foundations were deadly on the grass, and the same can be said for the incredible way he competes. In a relatively relaxed tournament with little at stake, Brooksby just seemed to be a level above all the others.

I think this line is correct given Brooksby’s fondness for grass, and I’m a big believer in the wins he’s had here so far. His level has been exceptional all year round and he immediately picked up on new ground and continued to win.

Edge: Brooksby -152

Yannick Hanfman (-125) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (-105)

This match is a little hard to say given Hanfman’s stellar track record on clay throughout his career, but you have to admit that this is just not the German’s top form. Hanfman has been in a slump all season and had the advantage of making it through the first two rounds in Bastad against some struggling players in Jiri Vesely and Thiago Monteiro. it’s very hard to put anything into those wins, and the fact that he was broken deep in second just as he was about to take out Monteiro showed me that his confidence isn’t quite back yet.

Rinderknech meanwhile is brimming with confidence. His huge, thriving serve drives players off the field all year round and has remained so lately. That will leave the margin for error here for Hanfman quite narrow, and I don’t think his game is clean enough to back him up at the moment.

Rinderknech did take out Hanfman in Halle, and although that was on a faster surface, he was able to pick up the German’s service relatively easily. With the way the Frenchman serves, a few breaks could do the trick. Simply put, I see the wrong player as the favorite here.

Edge: Rinderknech (-105)

