ABA founder Dennis Murphy dies aged 94
ABA co-founder Dennis Murphy, a longtime friend of the Lakers’ former owner, Dr. Jerry Buss, died Thursday at the age of 94.
Sports entrepreneur Dennis Murphy, one of the greatest innovators in the history of the sports industry, who should be in three Halls of Fame (basketball, hockey and tennis), died July 15 in Placentia, California, at age 94.
Dennis was born on September 4, 1926 in Shanghai, China, before moving to the US in 1941. A sports fanatic, he played second base for the varsity team at University High School in Los Angeles. He served in the army as a staff sergeant in World War II and came out of the Korean War as a captain. Dennis attended the University of Southern California and majored in economics. In 1958, he served as mayor of Buena Park in Orange County, California, before becoming director of marketing for one of California’s largest civil engineering firms, Voorheis, Trindle and Nelson.
But what everyone knew Dennis for was his innovative ideas in sports. In the 1960s, he co-founded the American Basketball Association with Gary Davidson, and in the 1970s the two men founded the World Hockey Association. Dennis co-founded the original World Team Tennis with Larry King and Alex Bellehumeur and, in the 1990s, Roller Hockey International. But Dennis didn’t just create sports leagues: He was a visionary who created groundbreaking marketing and promotional tactics such as the three-point shot, the slam-dunk game, team cheerleaders, and the red-white-blue basketball. The league also created stars such as Julius (Dr. J) Irving, George Gervin, Rick Barry and many more.
The World Hockey Association was the first league to bring European hockey players to North America. The WHA challenged the reserve clause of the NHL and the Canadian Hockey Association for the right to draft among 20-year-olds, including a 17-year-old phenom named Wayne Gretzky. The upstart WHA also gave the NHL’s Bobby Hull a $1 million signing bonus to leave the Chicago Blackhawks and join the new league Winnipeg Jets. The WHAs’ hunt for NHL stars such as Hull, Gordie Howe, Derek Sanderson and others increased player salaries in both leagues and changed the entire sports climate. Dennis was elected to the World Hockey Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
Murphy, along with Larry King, also produced the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King at the Houston Astrodome, which was broadcast live nationwide. Other leagues Murphy helped create included the original International Football League, the International Basketball Association, Bobby Sox Softball, and Professional Women’s Softball.
Dennis Murphy was a good friend of my father’s, Dr. Jerry Buss, said Jeanie Buss, governor and co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. Dennis always had new ideas that he would brainstorm with my father. He was a creative visionary, and many of the innovations in the NBA — such as the 3-point shot and slam dunk contest — came from the ABA, the rival league he founded in 1967.
For those who knew Dennis personally, it was his hearty laugh, practical jokes, and gift for storytelling that led to lifelong friendships — even those who started out as rivals.
Another business rival turned friend, David McLane, creator of World Roller Hockey League, which eventually merged with Roller Hockey International, remembers Dennis for his Irish spirit, wit, and love of USC football. Calling him the world’s greatest promoter, Dennis could call any titan of business cold and get a meeting — and make a deal nine times out of ten.
Murph loved to scold you in any way he could, said Richard Graham, who edited Dennis MURPH’s autobiography: The Sports Entrepreneur and His Leagues. According to Graham, Dennis would make fun of your mustache or your athleticism or wonder aloud how you attracted a beautiful girlfriend. Then grinning and cackling.
According to Jeffrey Buma, a friend of Murphy, a hockey tournament director who was inspired by Murphy to create his own events, Dennis would say you were the worst goalkeeper in the world and you would feel honored! It was cheap too… usually someone else had to pay the check for lunches and dinners, Buma said with a laugh.
A lifelong USC fan and alum, Dennis truly embraced the Trojan spirit and enjoyed a friendly football rivalry with his brother, John, a graduate of Notre Dame. Whenever the two teams faced each other, the two brothers would bet on which team would win. Dennis now joins his brother in heaven, and was sure that the bets would roll from top to bottom when the teams meet next… as well as the barbs.
