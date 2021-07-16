Connect with us

Athletes to watch at Tokyo Olympics

Top athletes from around the world will finally take part in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 after a one-year delay amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are just a few worth checking out.

Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 2018 Berlin Marathon in a new world record time of 2:01:40 on September 16, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Bongarts/Getty/Kyodo)

File photo taken in June 2019 shows Cat Osterman of the United States pitching against Japan in a softball exhibition game at Shellcom Sendai in the northeast Japan city. (kyodo)

New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in action during a 49er class race on May 16, 2019 in Weymouth, England. (Getty/Kyodo)

Gabriel Medina from Brazil will participate in the World Surfing Games in Miyazaki, southwest Japan, on September 13, 2019. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Russian Dina Averina (above) and her twin sister Arina perform at the gala exhibition of the Aeon Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at Takasaki Arena in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, on October 27, 2019. (Kyodo)

Dina Averina of Russia performs en route to win the individual all-around title at the Aeon Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at Takasaki Arena in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, on October 27, 2019. (Kyodo)

Ma Long of China plays against Mattias Falck of Sweden in the men’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest on April 28, 2019. (Kyodo)

Harrie Lavreysen (R) from the Netherlands competes in the men’s keirin final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin on February 27, 2020. (Kyodo)

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia competes in the women’s bouldering qualifiers of the IFSC Climbing World Cup at Industry SLC on May 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Getty/Kyodo)

Nyjah Huston from the United States performs on his way to win the Street Skateboarding World Cup in Sao Paolo on September 22, 2019. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

France’s Teddy Riner (R) and Kokoro Kageura of Japan will face each other in the third round of the men’s over 100 kilograms class at the Grand Slam judo tournament in Paris on February 9, 2020. (Kyodo)

Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe makes remarks at an Equal Pay Day event with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. By highlighting the gender pay gap, Equal Pay Day raises awareness that women in the United States earned $0.82 for every dollar men earned in 2019, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity. (Getty/Kyodo)

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States kicks the ball during the Summer Series game between the United States and Nigeria at Q2 Stadium on June 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Getty/Kyodo)

Winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with trophy after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas (not seen) of Greece in their men’s final at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 13, 2021. (Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo)

File photo taken in September 2019 shows Sandra Sanchez of Spain competing in the women’s kata during a Premier League karate meeting at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. (kyodo)

United States Caeleb Dressel responds during the men’s 100-meter freestyle medal ceremony during day five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at the CHI Health Center on June 17, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Getty/Kyodo)

Denmark’s Mikkel Hansen scores a goal during the 27th IHF World Championship semifinal match between Spain and Denmark at the sports hall of the Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on January 29, 2021. (Pixsell/MB Media/Getty/Kyodo)

Simone Biles warms up on the beam ahead of the Senior Women’s competition of the US Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 6, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Getty/Kyodo)

Simone Biles competes on the bars during the 2021 GK US Classic gymnastics competition at the Indiana Convention Center on May 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty/Kyodo)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland fires a shot during the first round of the US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, on June 17, 2021. (Kyodo)

