NCAA’s Mark Emmert Says ‘Now’s the Right Time’ to Consider Decentralized, Deregulated College Sports

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shift power to conferences and campuses, and rethink how schools are aligned.

Emmert said the recent Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA, along with the lifting of restrictions on athletes who make money from their fame, should be a catalyst for “rethinking” what college sports are all about.

In a 30-minute interview with a small group of reporters, Emmert emphasized that he was not putting forward a mandate or even a recommendation. But he outlined a vision for the future of college sports that places fewer restrictions on athletes and emphasizes the role of a national governing body like the NCAA, which was founded 115 years ago and oversees more than 450,000 students who play sports.

“Having such an environment forces us to think more about what restrictions should ever be imposed on college athletes,” Emmert said. “And it should be the bare minimum.”

Emmert said the NCAA’s more than 1,100 member schools should consider a less homogeneous approach to how sports are governed and reexamine the current three-division structure, which includes 355 Division I colleges.

The NCAA’s rules and regulations have long been criticized, and in recent years the judicial challenges have increased.

“We have to be ready to say, ‘Yeah, you know, for field hockey, field hockey is different from football. Wrestling is different from lacrosse,’ and not hanging around that everything has to be the same,” said Emmert, who was president of LSU and the University of Washington before taking the NCAA job in 2010.

Sports serve different functions in different schools, Emmert said, and the NCAA needs to govern in a way that is more consistent with that. He added that the NCAA should not shy away from the fact that a small percentage of athletes use college sports as a pathway to professional sports.

“We have to embrace that,” he said. “And with NIL out there, we’re opening up other possibilities around this whole idea of ​​using college sports as a career launch pad.”

Effective July 1, the NCAA has waived long-standing rules that prohibit athletes from monetizing their fame for things like online endorsements, sponsorship deals, and staff appearances. This move allowed athletes in states that didn’t have so-called name, image and likeness laws — designed to usurp the NCAA’s previous restrictions — to take advantage of those in states with NIL laws, such as Florida and Georgia.

In states where there are no laws to set NIL guidelines, schools have been ordered to make their own — a dramatic change for the NCAA. College athletes have jumped into the new market with deals big and small.

The Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA last month was also seen as a bombshell, a 9-0 decision that upheld a lower court ruling in an antitrust case regarding limits on damages. Legal experts and college sports observers immediately wondered if the NCAA will be looking at other approaches as a result.

The kinds of reforms of governance and structure of college sports that Emmert is now advancing are not new. The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, for example, has promoted a plan to revamp Division I and take big college football out of the scope of the NCAA altogether.

Emmert has spoken out against that particular idea, but his comments suggest that change is definitely on the table.

“I think this is a really, really auspicious time to sit back and look at a lot of the key assumptions and say, ‘You know, if we started building college sports again, and in 2020 instead of 1920, what would that be? look like?'” Emmert said. “What would we change? What would we expect or want different in the way we manage it? And this is good. Now is the right time.”

The NCAA’s hands-off approach to NIL reform came after months of work on a proposal that created standardized rules for each division, and the organization also hoped for help from Congress in the form of a federal NIL bill.

After the Supreme Court ruling opened the door to more legal challenges against the NCAA’s rules, the association turned to a hyper-local approach. The current model creates a patchwork of standards across the country, something the university sports leaders say would be untenable.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told ESPN earlier this week that the NCAA’s NIL solution was “intended to avoid getting sued.”

Emmert admitted that the Supreme Court ruling in the Alston case was an enlightening moment and should motivate university sports leaders to implement reforms.

“You can sit back and do nothing and then just wait and see what happens,” Emmert said. “Or you can say, ‘Look, we’re in it. This is a new era.’ We need to take advantage of it, turn as much as possible to the areas I just talked about and embrace that change instead of fighting it.”